Empty Bowls & Burrito Bowls

Monte & Kaliis talk with Phil Korman from CISA and with Bob Lowry from Bueno y Sano about the history of that now iconic Western Mass Burrito shop. They even get a DoorDash delivery and a briefing about how DoorDash is impacting the restaurants and the communities the restaurants serve.

And then a conversation with Lev BenEzra, executive director of The Amherst Survival Center about their upcoming Empty Bowls Dinner and about how a cut in pandemic era SNAP benefits is affecting the greater Amherst community.