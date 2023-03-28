© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Empty Bowls & Burrito Bowls

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 28, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT
Monte and Lev BenEzra.jpg
Food Bank WMA
/
Monte Belmonte and Lev BenEzra at The Amherst Survival Center

Monte & Kaliis talk with Phil Korman from CISA and with Bob Lowry from Bueno y Sano about the history of that now iconic Western Mass Burrito shop. They even get a DoorDash delivery and a briefing about how DoorDash is impacting the restaurants and the communities the restaurants serve.

And then a conversation with Lev BenEzra, executive director of The Amherst Survival Center about their upcoming Empty Bowls Dinner and about how a cut in pandemic era SNAP benefits is affecting the greater Amherst community.

HUNGER FOOD WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS ARTS & CULTURE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
