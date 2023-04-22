© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

A shot is a nuclear cocktail

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 22, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Helfand.jpg
1 of 8  — Helfand.jpg
Dr. Ira Helfand (second from right) at a protest with Physicians for Social Responsibility
courtesy of Physicians for Social Responsibility
Lucky Shots.jpg
2 of 8  — Lucky Shots.jpg
Western Mass local band The Lucky Shots
courtesy of the artist
Ingredients of Paper plane
3 of 8  — Ingredients of Paper plane
The Ingredients for "The Paper Plane"
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
Last Word Ingredients
4 of 8  — Last Word Ingredients
The ingredients of "The Last Word"
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
ira-at-morehouse.jpg
5 of 8  — ira-at-morehouse.jpg
Dr. Ira Helfand receiving the Gandhi-King-Ikeda Prize from Morehouse College
courtesy of International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War / Morehouse College
Noam at bat.jpg
6 of 8  — Noam at bat.jpg
Noam Schatz of The Lucky Shots performs in studio on The Fab 413
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
Cocktail Thunderdome.jpg
7 of 8  — Cocktail Thunderdome.jpg
Sean Billson (right) of Judd's Restaurant with the Hosts of The Fabulous 413
Tony Dunne / New England Public Media
Fab 413 book reference Cocktail Thunderdome
8 of 8  — Fab 413 book reference Cocktail Thunderdome
Sean Billson of Judd's Restaurant referenced this book, "Imbibe" by David Wondrich
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media

When you live close enough to someone who's won multiple Nobel prizes and the Gandhi/King/Ikeda prize from Morehouse College, you have to get them in studio with you.

That is how we end up talking with Dr. Ira Helfand about the threat of nuclear war and all the things we can do to stop it, including the mission of the Back from the Brink Campaign.

It was such heavy conversation for the first day of the weekend that we needed to lighten our moods a little. And thus we introduce: The Cocktail Thunderdome. Sean Billson of Judd's Restaurant at Gateway City Arts in Holyoke pays us a visit and pits two variations of Corpse Reviver no. 2 against each other.

And it's live music Friday, which we dig into with Noam Schatz of The Lucky Shots who have a new album that's just come out and a show on April 29th to celebrate that.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREHEALTHMUSICWINE & SPIRITS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith