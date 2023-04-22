A shot is a nuclear cocktail

When you live close enough to someone who's won multiple Nobel prizes and the Gandhi/King/Ikeda prize from Morehouse College, you have to get them in studio with you.

That is how we end up talking with Dr. Ira Helfand about the threat of nuclear war and all the things we can do to stop it, including the mission of the Back from the Brink Campaign.

It was such heavy conversation for the first day of the weekend that we needed to lighten our moods a little. And thus we introduce: The Cocktail Thunderdome. Sean Billson of Judd's Restaurant at Gateway City Arts in Holyoke pays us a visit and pits two variations of Corpse Reviver no. 2 against each other.

And it's live music Friday, which we dig into with Noam Schatz of The Lucky Shots who have a new album that's just come out and a show on April 29th to celebrate that.