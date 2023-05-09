© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Prideful films of a hungry sun

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 9, 2023 at 3:14 AM EDT
Easthampton Film Festival
1 of 5  — Easthampton Film Festival
(from seated left, counterclockwise) Wally Marzano-Lesnevich and Chris Ferry of the Easthampton Film Festival with the hosts of the Fabulous 413
Tony Dunne / New England Public Media
Salman pluto.jpg
2 of 5  — Salman pluto.jpg
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed
Monte Belmonte / New England Public Media
NEPM-Celebrates-Pride-Month.jpg
3 of 5
Melissa Dimetres.png
4 of 5  — Melissa Dimetres.png
Screenwriter and director Melissa Dimetres on set
courtesy of the artist
EFF_2023.jpg
5 of 5  — EFF_2023.jpg
The logo for the Easthampton Film Festival, occurring May 9th-26th, 2023
Chris Ferry / Easthampton Film Festival

We're starting the week off with a bang!

And that's literal in the case of the sun. Just in time for all your existential dread, Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, talks to us about how the sun will eventually devour the Earth. The process is genuinely cool and we found out more about how this happens by watching another star eat one of its planets.

For a good portion of May, that bang will bring a plethora of films of various shapes, genres, and sizes to the valley. The Easthampton Film Festival sees its second year and a huge expansion of programing to go along with that. Organizer Chris Ferry joined us in studio to chat about all the things you can see. He brought along Wally Marzano-Lesnevich and Melissa Dimetres, both local filmmakers who will be showing work over the course of the festival.

And Monte went to Hampshire Pride this weekend, where he got to ask mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra, councilors Garrick Perry and Marissa Elkins, and police chief Jodi Kasper their feelings on the return of the festival. He also captured the proclamation that might have been hinted at previously.

Christopher "Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
