Prideful films of a hungry sun

We're starting the week off with a bang!

And that's literal in the case of the sun. Just in time for all your existential dread, Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, talks to us about how the sun will eventually devour the Earth. The process is genuinely cool and we found out more about how this happens by watching another star eat one of its planets.

For a good portion of May, that bang will bring a plethora of films of various shapes, genres, and sizes to the valley. The Easthampton Film Festival sees its second year and a huge expansion of programing to go along with that. Organizer Chris Ferry joined us in studio to chat about all the things you can see. He brought along Wally Marzano-Lesnevich and Melissa Dimetres, both local filmmakers who will be showing work over the course of the festival.

And Monte went to Hampshire Pride this weekend, where he got to ask mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra, councilors Garrick Perry and Marissa Elkins, and police chief Jodi Kasper their feelings on the return of the festival. He also captured the proclamation that might have been hinted at previously.

