Bluesmen on the high Greenfield seas

We're checking out the things that remain.

It's in the rumors of a bluesman that stay with us to this day. Ms. Annye Anderson has made a mission out of dispelling those tales about her step-brother, Robert Johnson, in her book "Brother Robert: Growing Up With Robert Johnson". But her life is just as storied and interesting as his is, and we find out about both.

It's in the celebrations we make as well. Juneteenth comes to Greenfield this Monday in an event thrown by Moving Mountains Media. The festivities are in their second year and we bring Mpress Bennu, the organizer behind the event, to the studios to talk about the happenings both new and famililar that you can encounter on our day of freedom.

It's a part of the language we keep. The Word Nerd, Emily Brewster, resident wordster and senior editor from Merriam-Webster shows us land-lubbers that some of our common phrases washed ashore from the sea, managing to evolve and thrive away from the briny depths and ships they originally sailed upon.

If you've got a question you'd like to ask of The Word Nerd, send it to us at thefab413@nepm.org or text to 1-800-639-9120 anytime