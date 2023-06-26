© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Beside the secret weather

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 26, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT
Terry Janoure (left) and Linda McInerney in a previous Eggtooth production
Terry Janoure (left) and Linda McInerney in a previous Eggtooth production
Paul Franz / Greenfield Recorder
Emily Brewster shows Monte Belmonte around Merriam-Webster in Springfield, Mass.
Emily Brewster shows Monte Belmonte around Merriam-Webster in Springfield, Mass.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
It's finally summer!

Astrologically, that is. We chat with local armchair meteorology expert Dave Hayes The Weather Nut about the differences between the summer of space and the summer of the skies and what we should expect at the Green River Festival this weekend.

Local multi-disciplinary artist Terry Janoure is embarking on a new musical journey at Bombyx on June 25th. This new work titled "Secret to Life" highlights the lives of older women of color and is based on an ongoing series of interviews Janoure conducts. We talk with her and Linda McInerney of Eggtooth Productions, who are helping to bring this to the stage, about the importance of these stories and their retelling through music.

And we're joined by The Word Nerd, Emily Brewster, Senior Editor at Merriam-Webster who guides our attention to a word they have been watching for a while: "parasocial". And we'll get into how a word might incur the watchful eye of our local dictionary here in Springfield.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
