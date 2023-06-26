Beside the secret weather

It's finally summer!

Astrologically, that is. We chat with local armchair meteorology expert Dave Hayes The Weather Nut about the differences between the summer of space and the summer of the skies and what we should expect at the Green River Festival this weekend.

Local multi-disciplinary artist Terry Janoure is embarking on a new musical journey at Bombyx on June 25th. This new work titled "Secret to Life" highlights the lives of older women of color and is based on an ongoing series of interviews Janoure conducts. We talk with her and Linda McInerney of Eggtooth Productions, who are helping to bring this to the stage, about the importance of these stories and their retelling through music.

And we're joined by The Word Nerd, Emily Brewster, Senior Editor at Merriam-Webster who guides our attention to a word they have been watching for a while: "parasocial". And we'll get into how a word might incur the watchful eye of our local dictionary here in Springfield.