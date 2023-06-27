© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

LIVE from Green River Festival!

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 27, 2023 at 1:16 AM EDT
Monte Belmonte warily eyes our Fabulous 413 shirt at the NEPM tent at Green River Festival
Suitcase Junket (right) joins The Fabulous 413 for their live broadcast from the Green River Festival
The Main Stage at the Green River Festival
Bridget Kearney (far right) onstage at the Green River Festival with the hosts of The Fabulous 413 (left)
The soon-to-be-infamous goat sign of the Green River Festival
Monte Belmonte (left) and Kaliis Smith working furiously to get ready for the live show backstage at Green River Festival
It's Green River Festival Weekend! And we're broadcasting live from the Back Porch Stage!

We chat with Jim Olsen, the man behind the whole thing as well as Signature Sounds in Northampton about the history of the festival and the acts that have gotten him excited over the course of his tenure.

We get Nan Perroti, artistic director of the festival, whose distinctive style is easily identified on signs at many events, to talk to us about how she came to work her magic in script and how she came to be in the 413 as well.

Kent Hunt of East Branch Studio joins us to talk about building the Green House stage: a tiny house that is used for the festival and then repurposed. Professor Rob Williams and several students from the 5 colleges involved with the project arrived with him to explore why a construction effort of this nature is important not just to the festival itself, but to our community building as well.

And it wouldn't be the Green River Festival without music. So Bridget Kearney makes her way to the stage just before her solo set, as does Suitcase Junket, fresh from his completion of his secret show for the campsite.

The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSFESTIVALSCOMMUNITY ACTIONHIGHER EDUCATIONMUSIC
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
