LIVE from Green River Festival!

It's Green River Festival Weekend! And we're broadcasting live from the Back Porch Stage!

We chat with Jim Olsen, the man behind the whole thing as well as Signature Sounds in Northampton about the history of the festival and the acts that have gotten him excited over the course of his tenure.

We get Nan Perroti, artistic director of the festival, whose distinctive style is easily identified on signs at many events, to talk to us about how she came to work her magic in script and how she came to be in the 413 as well.

Kent Hunt of East Branch Studio joins us to talk about building the Green House stage: a tiny house that is used for the festival and then repurposed. Professor Rob Williams and several students from the 5 colleges involved with the project arrived with him to explore why a construction effort of this nature is important not just to the festival itself, but to our community building as well.

And it wouldn't be the Green River Festival without music. So Bridget Kearney makes her way to the stage just before her solo set, as does Suitcase Junket, fresh from his completion of his secret show for the campsite.