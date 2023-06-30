© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Antenna chickens in drag

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 30, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
5 week old chicks at Underline Farm in Easthampton
1 of 5  — Baby Chicks
5 week old chicks at Underline Farm in Easthampton
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
Michi Wiancko of Antenna Cloud Farm (left) and multi-instrumentalist Aisha Burns at the NEPM Studios
2 of 5  — Michi Wiancko and Aisha Burns
Michi Wiancko of Antenna Cloud Farm (left) and multi-instrumentalist Aisha Burns at the NEPM Studios
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., in this file photo from 2019.
3 of 5  — Jim McGovern, Rob Woodall, Tom Cole
House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., in this file photo from 2019.
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
(from left) Phil Korman of CISA, Monte Belmonte, Karl Prahl of Underline Farm, and Vincent Corsello of Corsello Butcheria in Easthampton
4 of 5  — PXL_20230626_161849840.jpg
(from left) Phil Korman of CISA, Monte Belmonte, Karl Prahl of Underline Farm, and Vincent Corsello of Corsello Butcheria in Easthampton
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
Chickens getting prepared for processing at Underline Farm in Easthampton
5 of 5  — PXL_20230626_162622765.jpg
Chickens getting prepared for processing at Underline Farm in Easthampton
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media

The people we bring together are closer than you think.

It happens somewhat ironically, in the portion of Rep. Jim McGovern's district that isn't actually in the 413, where he's just completed a round of town halls. In this week's mcgoverning with McGovern we find out about his constituents on the other side, and more solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ and drag communities.

If you've got a question for the congressman, email us at thefab413@nepm.org or text to 800-639-9120 and we'll ask it during the next show!

It happens in eating local also. Karl Prahl recently moved his poultry operation, Underline Farm, to Easthampton, and in doing so landed directly across the street from the home of Vincent Corsello, who owns Corsello Butcheria. What happens next is a kismet of community coming together to be even more local, even more present in the way we handle livestock, and even more dedicated to making sure the impact of the industries we're involved in is beneficial to everyone.

And it is a mainstay of making music. The Antenna Cloud Farm's Music Walk takes place July 1st in Downtown Turners/Great Falls, filling the town with innovative and interesting music from 2-8pm, both with in-person musicians and virtually in self guided tours. We hear a sample of the performers in Aisha Burns who is scheduled to play that evening, and hear more about how the Antenna Cloud Farm brings folx together to make such a fun event happen from founder Michi Wiancko (who you may have heard in the NERO Orchestra episode).

Tags
The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSMUSICGOVERNMENT & POLITICSFESTIVALSEDUCATION
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith