Antenna chickens in drag

It happens somewhat ironically, in the portion of Rep. Jim McGovern's district that isn't actually in the 413, where he's just completed a round of town halls. In this week's mcgoverning with McGovern we find out about his constituents on the other side, and more solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ and drag communities.

It happens in eating local also. Karl Prahl recently moved his poultry operation, Underline Farm, to Easthampton, and in doing so landed directly across the street from the home of Vincent Corsello, who owns Corsello Butcheria. What happens next is a kismet of community coming together to be even more local, even more present in the way we handle livestock, and even more dedicated to making sure the impact of the industries we're involved in is beneficial to everyone.

And it is a mainstay of making music. The Antenna Cloud Farm's Music Walk takes place July 1st in Downtown Turners/Great Falls, filling the town with innovative and interesting music from 2-8pm, both with in-person musicians and virtually in self guided tours. We hear a sample of the performers in Aisha Burns who is scheduled to play that evening, and hear more about how the Antenna Cloud Farm brings folx together to make such a fun event happen from founder Michi Wiancko (who you may have heard in the NERO Orchestra episode).