© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

They might be gamma citizens

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 6, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
(from left) Soon-to-be American citizen Gairy Wynter, Kaliis Smith, Laurie Millman of Center for New Americans, and Monte Belmonte.
1 of 3  — Gary and cfna.jpg
(from left) Soon-to-be American citizen Gairy Wynter, Kaliis Smith, Laurie Millman of Center for New Americans, and Monte Belmonte.
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
John Flansburg (left) and John Linnell, who are the core of the band They Might Be Giants
2 of 3  — Screenshot 2023-07-03 at 17-49-21 They Might Be Giants (@tmbgofficial) • Instagram photos and videos.png
John Flansburg (left) and John Linnell, who are the core of the band They Might Be Giants
Courtesy of Artist
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, and Monte Belmonte, discussing the Moon and Eid
3 of 3  — Mr. Universe Apr.jpg
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, and Monte Belmonte, discussing the Moon and Eid
Salman Hameed / Kainaat Studios

Sometimes it is totally okay to cut wide swaths.

So we go extra broad with Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, and go looking for one of the cosmos' coolest mysteries: gamma rays. Or at least the theories behind them, of which there are a lot, including one tied to dinosaur extinction and a BOAT.

We are casting a large net toward civics. In order to be naturalized, each potential new American must answer a randomly selected set of questions out of a standardized hundred. But it has been shown that many folx born in this country couldn't answer those questions correctly. So we invite Gairy Wynter, who has just passed his citizenship test and becomes an American on the holiday, and Laurie Millman of the Center for New Americans to come and administer the test to us to see if we would pass.

And we are gazing on the largess of careers and fandom. We're joined by John Flansburg of the band They Might Be Giants. The band is on a nearly sold out tour that makes a stop in Deerfield on July 6th, allowing us to delve into their history, our collective love and fondness for them, and some accidental connections we're thrilled to discover. We've been wondering since the mid-80s if they were giants. We'd say at this point they have made themselves so.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTURECOMMUNITY ACTIONWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSMUSICSCIENCEIMMIGRATIONEDUCATION
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith