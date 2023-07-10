Supreme libraries of ragtime

Today we witness how the paths can diverge.

Which is to say that this weekend in the Berkshires, our Tanglewood correspondent, Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart, will lead his orchestra and an ensemble in a presentation of "Ragtime" that has been arranged specifically for them. Since the source novel and musical both deal with the potential, pitfalls, and triumphs of our young nation and the communities that are forced to intersect here, we speak with the maestro about how important works of this nature are and why they remain relevant today.

Speaking of said young nation, we also get a glimpse of the ripples last week's Supreme Court decisions have had through the legislative branch as we mcgovern with Rep. Jim McGovern this week. He gives us his take on the full scope of the rulings, and how he decompresses from the intensity of all that on the Cape.

We also head to Mason Square Public Library in Springfield for their Summer Reading Kickoff, where books and ice cream abound. In addition to discovering our ice cream names, programs & training librarian Elizabeth McKinstry also tells us about some of the other programs the library provides, including a project involving yearbooks that Springfield Libraries is about to display at it's Central Branch.