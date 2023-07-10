© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Supreme libraries of ragtime

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 10, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT
Librarian Elizabeth McKinstry (left) with Monte Belmonte at Mason Square Library
1 of 6  — Springfield Library: Elizabeth McKinstry
Librarian Elizabeth McKinstry (left) with Monte Belmonte at Mason Square Library
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
Conductor Keith Lockhart leads the Boston Pops at Tanglewood in 2018, when crowds were not a threat to public health.
2 of 6
Hillary Scott / BSO Press Office
U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester, Mass.
3 of 6
U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester, Mass.
File Photo / Daily Hampshire Gazette / gazettenet.com
A chart to find your ice cream name at the Mason Square Public Library
4 of 6  — Springfield Public Library: Ice Cream Names
A chart to find your ice cream name at the Mason Square Public Library
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
Senior Library Clerk Gala Jones (center) with Monte Belmonte at the Mason Square Library.
5 of 6  — Springfield Library: Ice Cream Social
Senior Library Clerk Gala Jones (center) with Monte Belmonte at the Mason Square Library.
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
The community gardens at the Mason Square Library in Springfield
6 of 6  — Springfield Library: Community Garden
The community gardens at the Mason Square Library in Springfield
Kaliis Smith

Today we witness how the paths can diverge.

Which is to say that this weekend in the Berkshires, our Tanglewood correspondent, Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart, will lead his orchestra and an ensemble in a presentation of "Ragtime" that has been arranged specifically for them. Since the source novel and musical both deal with the potential, pitfalls, and triumphs of our young nation and the communities that are forced to intersect here, we speak with the maestro about how important works of this nature are and why they remain relevant today.

Speaking of said young nation, we also get a glimpse of the ripples last week's Supreme Court decisions have had through the legislative branch as we mcgovern with Rep. Jim McGovern this week. He gives us his take on the full scope of the rulings, and how he decompresses from the intensity of all that on the Cape.

We also head to Mason Square Public Library in Springfield for their Summer Reading Kickoff, where books and ice cream abound. In addition to discovering our ice cream names, programs & training librarian Elizabeth McKinstry also tells us about some of the other programs the library provides, including a project involving yearbooks that Springfield Libraries is about to display at it's Central Branch.

