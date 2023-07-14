© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Blueberries accents on record

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 14, 2023 at 6:59 AM EDT
(from left) Professor John Dougan, Monte Belmonte, and owner of Platterpus Records Dave Witthaus
(from left) John Burney of Meadowbrook Farm, Jacob Nelson of Ci
Historian and linguist Wren Wood (left), Monte Belmonte, and Kaliis Smith at the NEPM Studios
(from left)Dave Witthaus of Platterpus Records in Easthampton helps Finn and Dylan of Holyoke with their purchases
Proprietor John Burney at Meadow Brook Farm
Professor John Dougan proving his connection with another western Massachusetts professor of pop music history and culture, Steve Waxman
It's fun to take the long way around sometimes.

We're not the only ones. John Burney's origin story for the start of Meadowbrook Farm in East Longmeadow involves a telephone pole in a field and a dream that's evolved to be ~400 acres of Western New England farmland. We speak with him and Jacob Nelson from CISA about blueberries, local wholesale, and the people who help to make that farm robust.

We see it in the circuitous route language takes, even on our own tongues. Linguist and budding local historian Wren Wood helps us discover the sound of a Chicopee past, including a speech approximating the accents of the time. They share with us their passion for making the sounds of the gilded age, showing how that shapshot of language can connect us even closer with the people of the past.

And it's happening in beloved mediums having a resurgence, in our case the return of vinyl records to the fore. Prodigal Massachusetts native, professor John Dougan has recently edited the anthology "The Life, Death, and Afterlife of the Record Store: A Global History", so we take him to Easthampton's Platterpus Records, where owner Dave Witthaus joins us to discuss the nature and progress of how we consume music.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
