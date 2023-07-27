A pillow and two kinds of flood relief

The strength of a community should have intention supporting it.

We see that in a farm in Hatfield that survived the floods mostly unscathed when several of its neighbors did not. We head to Bardwell Farm to chat with Harrison Bardwell, a 9th generation farmer now in charge of the acreage, about changes the farm has made over the years, how they are helping out the farms that didn't fare so well, and about the problems that may still arise if it continues to be as wet as it has been.

We see it in the motions of Rep. Jim McGovern in his efforts to secure federal emergency funds for the area in light of those floods. While we're mcgoverning with the congressman, we get his take on the new farm bill, immigration, and aliens. Yes. Aliens. And a couple of central Mass recommendations to boot.

And we notice it in the movement that's being brought to the Berkshires. We head back to Jacob's Pillow to speak with Artistic Director Pamela Tatge on integrating more of the community into their offerings. The changes the festival has made in order to endure all year round while providing to both the dance world and the greater Berkshires through the pandemic, fire damage, and beyond is inspiring and makes us want to move as well.