Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

A pillow and two kinds of flood relief

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 27, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT
The strength of a community should have intention supporting it.

We see that in a farm in Hatfield that survived the floods mostly unscathed when several of its neighbors did not. We head to Bardwell Farm to chat with Harrison Bardwell, a 9th generation farmer now in charge of the acreage, about changes the farm has made over the years, how they are helping out the farms that didn't fare so well, and about the problems that may still arise if it continues to be as wet as it has been.

We see it in the motions of Rep. Jim McGovern in his efforts to secure federal emergency funds for the area in light of those floods. While we're mcgoverning with the congressman, we get his take on the new farm bill, immigration, and aliens. Yes. Aliens. And a couple of central Mass recommendations to boot.

And we notice it in the movement that's being brought to the Berkshires. We head back to Jacob's Pillow to speak with Artistic Director Pamela Tatge on integrating more of the community into their offerings. The changes the festival has made in order to endure all year round while providing to both the dance world and the greater Berkshires through the pandemic, fire damage, and beyond is inspiring and makes us want to move as well.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
