Hestia and Homelands

It's all about collectives today.

There's the group of women who came together to make community art about women's history in Northampton. The Hestia Collective formed in the late '70s out of other women's art collectives in the area, but through much efforts and a couple of grants made the "A History of Women in Northampton" mural that abuts the Masonic St. parking lot. The mural is currently being restored and there's a celebration in honor of that happening on August 2nd. We speak with Linda Bond, Susan Pontious, and Mariah Fee who were a part of the original collective, researched the women depicted, and painted the original mural from 1978-1980, and Rebecca Muller who helmed the previous restoration in 2003 about the importance of this particular work, and what happens when community art meets feminism.

And there's the people on whose land we currently reside. The Pocumtuck Homeland Festival celebrates it's 10th year of modern observance this weekend in Great Falls with events all weekend. Amidst the art, music, and general welcoming of the occasion will be a wealth of education about the various indigenous populations that gather together. We speak with author, teacher, and president of the Nolumbeka Project, David Brule, and proprietor of Firehawk Studios, traditionally-inspired artist Amalia Fourhawks about the importance of such gatherings as a means of centering, teaching, and becoming more aware of the stories right in front of us.