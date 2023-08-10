© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

August 7th: Take The Happiness

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published August 10, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT
Three women stand in a recording booth. The woman to the far left has curly brown hair, wears a black sweatshirt with the Champion logo on it and appears to be mid teens. The woman in the center has long braids and glasses, and wears a yellow cardigan over a blue dress, and the woman on the right has shoulder length dark hair and wears an olive cardigan over a dark tank top and jeans.
(from left) Recent graduate of the Take the Mic program Justine Crespo, director of the Take the Mic program Ayanna Crawford, and NEPM reporter Nirvani Williams at the NEPM studios
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
Amherst College professor Catherine Sanderson (left) joins The Fabulous 413 hosts at the NEPM Studios.
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Hampshire College, with NEPM's Monte Belmonte.
Confrontation seems about right for a Monday.

We're confronting the things that truly make us happy. Amherst College Professor Catherine Sanderson has taught classes, done studies, and more on the subject, all of which culminates in her latest book "The Positive Shift: Mastering Mindset for Happiness, Health and Longevity." The world could use more happiness so we invite her to our studios to find out how more happiness can happen to more of us.

We're confronting that which may not be as obvious to everyone. Mr. Universe, Hampshire College professor Salman Hameed, is illuminating some of those obscured facts as they pertain to the recent congressional hearings on aliens. Or perhaps eviscerating might be a better term...

And we're meeting the biases of the world head on. Take the Mic is a program that started as a one-day seminar and has grown to be a week long summer course at Springfield Technical Community College. Director Ayanna Crawford teaches young women of color public speaking in order to retain agency and voice in a world that often seeks to silence their voices and opinions. We're joined by the director, along with recent graduate Justine Crespo, and NEPM reporter Nirvani Williams, who originally covered the story, to encounter what they all have learned through this program about the world and themselves.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
