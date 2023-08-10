August 7th: Take The Happiness

Confrontation seems about right for a Monday.

We're confronting the things that truly make us happy. Amherst College Professor Catherine Sanderson has taught classes, done studies, and more on the subject, all of which culminates in her latest book "The Positive Shift: Mastering Mindset for Happiness, Health and Longevity." The world could use more happiness so we invite her to our studios to find out how more happiness can happen to more of us.

We're confronting that which may not be as obvious to everyone. Mr. Universe, Hampshire College professor Salman Hameed, is illuminating some of those obscured facts as they pertain to the recent congressional hearings on aliens. Or perhaps eviscerating might be a better term...

And we're meeting the biases of the world head on. Take the Mic is a program that started as a one-day seminar and has grown to be a week long summer course at Springfield Technical Community College. Director Ayanna Crawford teaches young women of color public speaking in order to retain agency and voice in a world that often seeks to silence their voices and opinions. We're joined by the director, along with recent graduate Justine Crespo, and NEPM reporter Nirvani Williams, who originally covered the story, to encounter what they all have learned through this program about the world and themselves.

