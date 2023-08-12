© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

August 10th: Brewing PLANT for Mobile Markets

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published August 12, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT
Inside the Atlas Farm Mobile Market with the produce they've brought to their Holyoke stop
1 of 2  — Atlas mobile market: Fab413
Inside the Atlas Farm Mobile Market with the produce they've brought to their Holyoke stop
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
2 of 2  — 230809-Art-of-Brewing-600-x-370.jpg
The 5th Annual Art of Brewing Festival is happening on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge.

All over the region, unlikely connections are being made.

We see this in Holyoke, where those connections should be more apparent. The Holyoke Housing Authority has teamed up with Atlas Farms to bring its mobile market to several locations during the week. By speaking with Justine Sabbs of the HHA, Jacob Nelson of CISA, and Megan Williams of Atlas farms about how this collaboration impacts those living in the food deserts of western Massachusetts and ends up benefitting local farms as well.

And speaking of getting local produce, our mcgoverning with Rep. Jim McGovern this week concerns the potential addendums to the current farm bill as well as PLANT: The Peas, Legumes and Nuts Today Act recently proposed in the House.

And it's between visual artists and brewed things of all types. The Art of Brewing is a beer festival at the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge that celebrates not just the brews of western Massachusetts, but those whose art adorns their labels. We speak with local artists Dean Keever, whose art can be seen on a great many cans and bottles including from Vanished Valley, Progression, and Treehouse to name a few, and with festival organizer and museum senior development officer Bailey Girvan about the importance of elevating illustration, and the beautiful partnership of graphics and brew.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
