August 15th: We can build it better

We are rearranging things today.

Just like folx will be doing with the modular building sets Lego this weekend in Springfield. Brick Convention, a fan driven Lego event, will take place at the Mass Mutual Center on August 19-20th. So we have local Lego enthusiast Andy Price join us to talk about the lasting appeal of this particular toy set, why it appeals so widely, and how his model of the actual Mass Mutual Center is coming along.

The Word Nerd is back from vacation, so we immediately bring her with an assignment: to help us come up with a better name for the Northampton Arts Council's summer blowout/fundraiser: Performance. We invite Northampton Arts council member Steve Sanderson along for the ride to talk about why the council moved away from its previous name, Transperformance, and brainstorm some possibilities that may inherit the mantle.

Salman Hameed, our very own Mr. Universe, explains some of the significance of the star currently furthest from the earth, and what that could mean for calculating other heavenly bodies.

And our resident legal expert Jen Taub, professor at Western New England University helps us to better understand the indictment process, since we're now in round four of the series being launched against our former president.