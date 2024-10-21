© 2024 New England Public Media

Oct. 9, 2024: Constructing traditions

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 21, 2024 at 12:41 PM EDT
Monte and Kaliis join Massachusetts State Rep. Orlando Ramos to tour food trucks in Springfield.
1 of 2  — PXL_20241008_154322705.jpg
Monte and Kaliis join Massachusetts State Rep. Orlando Ramos to tour food trucks in Springfield.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
2 of 2  — Word Nerd, Emily Brewster
Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media

A little food, a little music, and a little something we can't quite think of the word for a whatchamacallit? Gizmo? A doodad?

Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, walks us through the many vagaries of placeholder words and the way we linguistically gesture vaguely at things.

We follow the music to Northampton where a well-established local band, The Whole Children Friendship Band, will team up with a very well-established national act, Yo La Tengo, to raise money for disability rights organization Pathlight. We talk with some of the organizers and band members about their music, this collaboration, and the difference their organization has made to the greater community over the past decade and more.

We head to the very east end of Springfield to the Indian Orchard neighborhood to find the 8th annual Food Truck Festival. With a bevvy of music, crafts, and gastronomic delights, we speak with Massachusetts State Rep. Orlando Ramos and Indian Orchard Citizens Council President Zaida Govan about the impetus and growth of the festival.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith