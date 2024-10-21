Oct. 9, 2024: Constructing traditions

A little food, a little music, and a little something we can't quite think of the word for a whatchamacallit? Gizmo? A doodad?

Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster , walks us through the many vagaries of placeholder words and the way we linguistically gesture vaguely at things.

We follow the music to Northampton where a well-established local band, The Whole Children Friendship Band, will team up with a very well-established national act, Yo La Tengo, to raise money for disability rights organization Pathlight . We talk with some of the organizers and band members about their music, this collaboration, and the difference their organization has made to the greater community over the past decade and more.