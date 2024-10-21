Oct. 11, 2024: 2 bands, 200 films
It's Friday, so we’ll have a lot of music, just as we like it.
We’re celebrating the Bay State on screen with Made in Massachusetts, a carefully crafted amalgamation of over 200 movies that were shot in the commonwealth from 1922-2022. We speak with one half of the editorial team behind the massive endeavor, Adam Roffman, and Berkshire Film and Media Collective’s Diane Pearlman about the movies from the last century that made the cut and what continues to draw studio productions to our corner of New England.
It’s Live Music Friday times two! Our lineup includes San Francisco-based band French Cassettes before they bring their catchy and clever pop to The Iron horse this evening. The quartet manage to squeeze their expansive harmonies into our tiny studios and contemplate the growth they've made since their sophomore album's pandemic release.
Double duty for Live Music Friday hits us with a tribute show at the Shea Theater. Signature Sounds continues its Backporch Festival Songwriter Series, which will bring together contemporary artists from the label to celebrate the work of Lucinda Williams, a pillar in Americana and folk and this Sunday. We hear from Lisa Bastoni, Paul Kochanski, Jim Henry and J.J. O'Connell about the impact Williams has had for their own music and what’s included in the 9th iteration of the series.