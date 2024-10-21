© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Oct. 11, 2024: 2 bands, 200 films

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 21, 2024 at 1:40 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
West coast band French Cassettes visit The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
1 of 2  — PXL_20241011_200649342.jpg
West coast band French Cassettes visit The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
NEPM
Local contemporary musicians band together to celebrate the songwriting of Lucinda Williams.
2 of 2  — PXL_20241009_172635098.jpg
Local contemporary musicians band together to celebrate the songwriting of Lucinda Williams.
NEPM

It's Friday, so we’ll have a lot of music, just as we like it.

We’re celebrating the Bay State on screen with Made in Massachusetts, a carefully crafted amalgamation of over 200 movies that were shot in the commonwealth from 1922-2022. We speak with one half of the editorial team behind the massive endeavor, Adam Roffman, and Berkshire Film and Media Collective’s Diane Pearlman about the movies from the last century that made the cut and what continues to draw studio productions to our corner of New England.

It’s Live Music Friday times two! Our lineup includes San Francisco-based band French Cassettes before they bring their catchy and clever pop to The Iron horse this evening. The quartet manage to squeeze their expansive harmonies into our tiny studios and contemplate the growth they've made since their sophomore album's pandemic release.

Double duty for Live Music Friday hits us with a tribute show at the Shea Theater. Signature Sounds continues its Backporch Festival Songwriter Series, which will bring together contemporary artists from the label to celebrate the work of Lucinda Williams, a pillar in Americana and folk and this Sunday. We hear from Lisa Bastoni, Paul Kochanski, Jim Henry and J.J. O'Connell about the impact Williams has had for their own music and what’s included in the 9th iteration of the series.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREIn-Studio Live MusicMUSICFILM & MOVIES
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith