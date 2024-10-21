Oct. 11, 2024: 2 bands, 200 films

It's Friday, so we’ll have a lot of music, just as we like it.

We’re celebrating the Bay State on screen with Made in Massachusetts , a carefully crafted amalgamation of over 200 movies that were shot in the commonwealth from 1922-2022. We speak with one half of the editorial team behind the massive endeavor, Adam Roffman , and Berkshire Film and Media Collective ’s Diane Pearlman about the movies from the last century that made the cut and what continues to draw studio productions to our corner of New England.

It’s Live Music Friday times two! Our lineup includes San Francisco-based band French Cassettes before they bring their catchy and clever pop to The Iron horse this evening. The quartet manage to squeeze their expansive harmonies into our tiny studios and contemplate the growth they've made since their sophomore album's pandemic release.