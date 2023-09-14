© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Sept. 11th: Art and science on the Farms

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 14, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT
Disability advocate Christos Palames (center) aboard the accessible golf cart at Park Hill Orchard as Monte Belmonte (far right) interviews farmer Russell Braen at Park Hill Orchard in Easthampton.
1 of 4  — Accessible Cart at Park Hill: Fab413
Disability advocate Christos Palames (center) aboard the accessible golf cart at Park Hill Orchard as Monte Belmonte (far right) interviews farmer Russell Braen at Park Hill Orchard in Easthampton.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Four people stand at a display with bright red and green writing in a small clearing surrounded by very tall corn stalks.
2 of 4  — Thinking station #2 at Mike's Maze:Fab413
(from right) A second thinking station where Monte Belmonte asks Dave Wisseman and Jess Marsh-Wisseman of Mike's Maze, and Umass professor Scott Niekum about the nature of humanity and AI.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Four people stand in front of a display with bright green print. Behind the display are rows and rows of 9-10' corn.
3 of 4  — Inside the Maze:Fab413
(from left) Farmer Dave Wisseman, designer Jess Marsh-Wisseman, Monte Belmonte, and Umass computing professor Scott Niekum contemplate one of the "thinking" stations inside Mike's Maze in Sunderland
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
a red metal sculpture of the outline of a head rests on a grassy hill looking to the right. Behind and through it can be seen houses and sheds in the background.
4 of 4  — Head sculpture Park Hill: Fab413
Work from the juried art show at Park Hill Orchard
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

We're getting outside in these waning days of summer to re-frame our thinking.

In Sunderland a question has been posited: In the age of artificial intelligence what does it mean to be human. One might not expect to find such existential musings out among the corn, but we decide that since Umass is currently making strides in AI development and research, that we should grab one of their experts and head to the field to see what's up. Which is how UMass computer science professor Scott Niekum met farmer Dave Wisseman and designer Jess Marsh Wisseman of Mike's Maze and together we all take a hard look at the future of AI and the depth this avenue of technology really has, despite the weather.

Across the river in Easthampton, they are asking: who are we not seeing at the orchard. In its tenure and restoration, Park Hill Orchard has developed a juried art show at it's grounds. However getting around to see the art posed many problems for those in wheelchairs and with mobility issues. However, proprietor Russell Braen and his team, with much input from neighbors and patrons, have been working to make the show available and accessible to all. The latest acquisition toward that goal is their all-accessibility golf cart, which is able to traverse the entirety of the exhibit. We invite Braen's neighbor, wheelchair user, and previous guest of the show, disability advocate Christos Palames to come along and test out the wheels helping to ensure that the art in the orchard really can be for everybody.

ARTS & CULTURE WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS AGRICULTURE ACCESSIBILITY RIGHTS VISUAL ARTS SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY FESTIVALS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
