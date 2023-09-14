Sept. 11th: Art and science on the Farms

We're getting outside in these waning days of summer to re-frame our thinking.

In Sunderland a question has been posited: In the age of artificial intelligence what does it mean to be human. One might not expect to find such existential musings out among the corn, but we decide that since Umass is currently making strides in AI development and research, that we should grab one of their experts and head to the field to see what's up. Which is how UMass computer science professor Scott Niekum met farmer Dave Wisseman and designer Jess Marsh Wisseman of Mike's Maze and together we all take a hard look at the future of AI and the depth this avenue of technology really has, despite the weather.

Across the river in Easthampton, they are asking: who are we not seeing at the orchard. In its tenure and restoration, Park Hill Orchard has developed a juried art show at it's grounds. However getting around to see the art posed many problems for those in wheelchairs and with mobility issues. However, proprietor Russell Braen and his team, with much input from neighbors and patrons, have been working to make the show available and accessible to all. The latest acquisition toward that goal is their all-accessibility golf cart, which is able to traverse the entirety of the exhibit. We invite Braen's neighbor, wheelchair user, and previous guest of the show, disability advocate Christos Palames to come along and test out the wheels helping to ensure that the art in the orchard really can be for everybody.