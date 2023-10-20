© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Oct 10th: Double Holyoke, Roxann

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 20, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT
A documentary on the Holyoke Ethnic Studies Program plays at the Wisteriahurst Museum as part of the exhibit organized by Youth Archivists for Social Change.
Kaliis Smith
/
NEPM
We're building and rebuilding community constantly.

And we're keeping track of those changes too. Though it may still be in receivership, Holyoke schools are home to an innovative and equity building program called Ethnic Studies. The program deals with local history as well as larger issues of identity, community, privilege, and more, and has been saving the materials created and used for its 8 year tenure. This summer, students from the program collaborated on a fledgling archival project to more formally catalog these materials. They presented some of their work at the Wisteriahurst Museum in Holyoke, and we chat with both the students and administrators involved in keeping this work alive.

Only a few blocks away, one of the pillars of the flats has been bolstering the community for over four decades. Nueva Esperanza started as a grassroots organization seeking to protect tenants during a volatile time in Holyoke's history, and has grown to be and do even more than that over the years. We sit down with current director Kayla Rodriguez to explore the collective's past, present, and future.

And it's in the seven contested mayoral races currently happening in the four counties of western Massachusetts. In our efforts to talk with each person running for a mayoral seat, we grab coffee with current Greenfield mayor, Roxann Wedegartner. It's been a thorny tenure, and we explore some of the events that have occurred, her hopes for the future of Greenfield, and some of the lessons this term in office has taught.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
