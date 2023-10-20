© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Oct 13th: Meeting of Minds

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 20, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT
(from left) CISA's Phil Korman, Monte Belmonte, Smith College Dining's Andy Cox, Kaliis Smith, and Smith College Dining's German Alvarado
There's a little old in our new today.

We taste it in a classic Italian wine in our Tina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome at Table & Vine in West Springfield, where we get an extra palette to taste with, and Wine Ambassador Michael Quinlan brings us two philosophies of Chianti to decide between.

And it's in the music of Ciarra Fragale, who will take stage at Hawks & Reed twice over the next few weeks, starting with tonight alongside The Burning Sun. We'll ask the recent North Adams import about collaborating with musicians in the valley as well as bringing her music east over the New York border.

It's in the work of our Media Lab fellows, which we'll be highlighting over the course of the next few weeks. This past Summer, NEPM’s newsroom reporters teamed up with Media Lab youth to interview four local children and teens book authors to create a series they've called "Books for Young People". We start the series with Kiara Lee talking with Tiffany Jewell, author of The Anti-Racist Kid.

Local colleges discovering more ways to eat locally in dishes that are very much global is also in this vein. We sit down with executive director of auxiliary services at Smith College, Andrew Cox, and director of dining services, German Alvarado, to discover how the institution has shifted its attention to including more local agriculture in it's offerings, and how doing so has made their menus more global in the process.

The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSAGRICULTUREMUSICBOOKSBOOKS FOR YOUNG PEOPLEHIGHER EDUCATIONEDUCATIONWINE & SPIRITSFOOD
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
