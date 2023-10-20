Oct. 2: Potholed pianists of Europa

It's a good day to be reminded of the abundance to which we have access.

Some of that is in the prestige of people that come to perform in the area. Legendary pianist Carli Muñoz, is playing at Smith College this week, which coincides with the release of his memoir, "A Fool’s Journey: To the Beach Boys & Beyond". In addition to hearing a few selections, we hear from the artist about the mark he's left on music as well as the important milestones in his musical career.

It's in a beloved film series finally returning to the hilltowns after a COVID-induced hiatus. Pothole Pictures returns to Memorial Hall in Springfield this weekend, with a restoration of 1936's live-action Snow White accompanied by a live score. We chat with series founder Andrew Baker about how the event came about, the importance of small town theaters, and why this particular collaboration of music and film resonates with the community.

And it's in the possibilities of space. Mr. Universe, Hampshire College's Salman Hameed, directs our attention to the NASA probe that will soon be making its way to Jupiter's moon Europa, and key us into what that organization is hoping to encounter beneath the ice sheet covering the heavenly body's oceans.