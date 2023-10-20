© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Oct. 2: Potholed pianists of Europa

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 20, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
(from left) Carli Muñoz, Kaliis Smith, Monte Belmonte, and Michel Moushabeck at the NEPM Studios
Tony Dunne
/
NEPM
(from left) Carli Muñoz, Kaliis Smith, Monte Belmonte, and Michel Moushabeck at the NEPM Studios

It's a good day to be reminded of the abundance to which we have access.

Some of that is in the prestige of people that come to perform in the area. Legendary pianist Carli Muñoz, is playing at Smith College this week, which coincides with the release of his memoir, "A Fool’s Journey: To the Beach Boys & Beyond". In addition to hearing a few selections, we hear from the artist about the mark he's left on music as well as the important milestones in his musical career.

It's in a beloved film series finally returning to the hilltowns after a COVID-induced hiatus. Pothole Pictures returns to Memorial Hall in Springfield this weekend, with a restoration of 1936's live-action Snow White accompanied by a live score. We chat with series founder Andrew Baker about how the event came about, the importance of small town theaters, and why this particular collaboration of music and film resonates with the community.

And it's in the possibilities of space. Mr. Universe, Hampshire College's Salman Hameed, directs our attention to the NASA probe that will soon be making its way to Jupiter's moon Europa, and key us into what that organization is hoping to encounter beneath the ice sheet covering the heavenly body's oceans.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSEDUCATIONMUSICHISTORYBOOKSSCIENCEFILM & MOVIESCOMMUNITY ACTION
Stay Connected
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith