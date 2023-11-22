Nov. 21st: Northampton to Greenfield, The March for the Food Bank 14

The March for the Food Bank 14 nears its end, and over the course of two days, Monte and many other marchers are raising money for the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, and awareness about hunger in our region in general.

There’s so many walks of life that join in this endeavor so once again today we’ll hear from many of the people walking alongside Monte Belmonte as he’s dressed in the counterpart to yesterday’s costume of Mojo Dojo Casa House Ken: Weird Barbie. Over the course of 26 miles, we speak with State Senator Jake Oliveira, State Representatives Dan Carey, Natalie Blais, and Lindsay Sabadosa, Northampton mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra, students from Hopkins Academy, special envoy to Northern Ireland Joe Kennedy III, Phil Korman of CISA and more.

And you can find more of our stories and information about the march at nepm.org/hunger.