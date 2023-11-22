© 2023 New England Public Media

Nov. 21st: Northampton to Greenfield, The March for the Food Bank 14

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published November 22, 2023 at 10:14 AM EST
Weird Barbies Monte Belmonte and Sean Barry of Four Seasons Wine & Spirits in Hadley (right) with some students of Hopkins Academy at a stop along the way of the March for the Food Bank 14
Erin O'Neill
/
NEPM
Weird Barbies Monte Belmonte and Sean Barry of Four Seasons Wine & Spirits in Hadley (right) with some students of Hopkins Academy at a stop along the way of the March for the Food Bank 14

The March for the Food Bank 14 nears its end, and over the course of two days, Monte and many other marchers are raising money for the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, and awareness about hunger in our region in general.

There’s so many walks of life that join in this endeavor so once again today we’ll hear from many of the people walking alongside Monte Belmonte as he’s dressed in the counterpart to yesterday’s costume of Mojo Dojo Casa House Ken: Weird Barbie. Over the course of 26 miles, we speak with State Senator Jake Oliveira, State Representatives Dan Carey, Natalie Blais, and Lindsay Sabadosa, Northampton mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra, students from Hopkins Academy, special envoy to Northern Ireland Joe Kennedy III, Phil Korman of CISA and more.

And you can find more of our stories and information about the march at nepm.org/hunger.

WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS HUNGER COMMUNITY ACTION GOVERNMENT & POLITICS AGRICULTURE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith