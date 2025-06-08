Shad Fest, "Sharing Stories, Creating Change"

Today, we have two tales of community celebration alike in virtue, both deep into the Hilltowns and out on the river

We learn about a celebration of the once plentiful anadromous fish of the Connecticut River, shad, that are currently fighting their way upstream to spawn in northern waters. The inaugural Shad Fest is this Sunday, so we head to Holyoke fish elevator to hear about the incredible party with festival organizer Stephanie Moore , director of Holyoke Rows, and learn about the important role shad has played in the area’s history and ecosystem with Andrew Fisk , northeast regional director for American Rivers.

We also celebrate the 15th anniversary of the opening of Westhampton Public Library with a local collection of tales about the impact of our foodways. The Hampshire County Food Policy Council is opening the exhibit, “ Sharing Stories, Creating Change ", featuring a new story from a family that’s been farming in the area for 80 years. We hear from storytelling circle coordinator Kristen Whitmore and community story archive coordinator Alexandra Mello about the impact personal stories can have in our community and beyond.

Shad Fest Listen • 25:07