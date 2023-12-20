© 2023 New England Public Media

PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Dec. 4, 2023: The power of pizza, honey

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published December 20, 2023 at 8:35 AM EST
A frame of Elle Craft from Self Evident Education's Film, "If You Cross This Boundary, We All Die".
A frame of Elle Craft from Self Evident Education's Film, "If You Cross This Boundary, We All Die".
Dick Conner (left) of Red Barn Honey Company and CISA's Phil Korman make a visit to the NEPM studios
Dick Conner (left) of Red Barn Honey Company and CISA's Phil Korman make a visit to the NEPM studios
Our Fabulous 413 Team's slightly ignoble location, and cutest fourth party, trying out the second of our pies from Berkshire Mountain Pizza Cafe & Bakery in Pittsfield
Our Fabulous 413 Team's slightly ignoble location, and cutest fourth party, trying out the second of our pies from Berkshire Mountain Pizza Cafe & Bakery in Pittsfield
We’re hungry over in these parts.

So we head out for Pizza Quest volume VII. It’s been a minute since we last evaluated a pie, and so we head to Berkshire Mountain Pizza Cafe & Bakery in Pittsfield. The location comes with some major pedigree, including a recommendation from Mary Daire ofDare Bottleshop & Provisions. The cafe does not, however, come with indoor seating, so we’re forced to do some adjusting on the fly.

After that, we’re in the mood for something sweet. Enter Dick Connor of Red Barn Honey Company in Northampton, who is harvesting the product of the pollenators across the Connecticut River Valley. But wait, what are bees and their keepers up to in the Winter? In addition to exploring the cavern of difference in taste honeys can have from each other, we find out how the apiaries fair in the cold months coming and how they collaborate with local farms and orchards to bring us the sweet treat we so enjoy.

And we’re hungry for knowledge as well. Self-Evident Education’s mission is to teach authentically on the histories of race and resistance in America and they have recently made two films about lesser known figures in abolition, both of which will be shown at Smith College on Dec. 5th. We sit with the composer/musical director of “If You Cross This Line, We All Die”,Khalif Neville, and SEE’s executive director Michael Lawrence-Riddellto talk about these stories and the importance of telling BIPOC stories of abolition.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
