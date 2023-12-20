Dec. 4, 2023: The power of pizza, honey

We’re hungry over in these parts.

So we head out for Pizza Quest volume VII. It’s been a minute since we last evaluated a pie, and so we head to Berkshire Mountain Pizza Cafe & Bakery in Pittsfield. The location comes with some major pedigree, including a recommendation from Mary Daire ofDare Bottleshop & Provisions. The cafe does not, however, come with indoor seating, so we’re forced to do some adjusting on the fly.

After that, we’re in the mood for something sweet. Enter Dick Connor of Red Barn Honey Company in Northampton, who is harvesting the product of the pollenators across the Connecticut River Valley. But wait, what are bees and their keepers up to in the Winter? In addition to exploring the cavern of difference in taste honeys can have from each other, we find out how the apiaries fair in the cold months coming and how they collaborate with local farms and orchards to bring us the sweet treat we so enjoy.

And we’re hungry for knowledge as well. Self-Evident Education’s mission is to teach authentically on the histories of race and resistance in America and they have recently made two films about lesser known figures in abolition, both of which will be shown at Smith College on Dec. 5th. We sit with the composer/musical director of “If You Cross This Line, We All Die”,Khalif Neville, and SEE’s executive director Michael Lawrence-Riddellto talk about these stories and the importance of telling BIPOC stories of abolition.