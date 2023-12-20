© 2023 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413

Dec. 8, 2023: The Grammer of making peace

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published December 20, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST
Anne Thalheimer (center), an organizer of the Lowbrow Craft Fair, shows off one of her axolotl hats with the hosts of The Fabulous 413 at the NEPM Studios
Anne Thalheimer (center), an organizer of the Lowbrow Craft Fair, shows off one of her axolotl hats with the hosts of The Fabulous 413 at the NEPM Studios
The two big reds of the State Street Deli, Wine & Spirits Gala Thunderdome
The two big reds of the State Street Deli, Wine & Spirits Gala Thunderdome
Folk and Americana maven Tracy Grammer (center) with the hosts of The Fabulous 413 at the NEPM Studios
Folk and Americana maven Tracy Grammer (center) with the hosts of The Fabulous 413 at the NEPM Studios
(from left) Monte Belmonte, The Yankee Sippah from State Street, and NEPM reporter Nirvani Williams preparing for the "Big Red" edition of the Tina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome at State Street Deli, Wine & Spirits in Northampton.
(from left) Monte Belmonte, The Yankee Sippah from State Street, and NEPM reporter Nirvani Williams preparing for the "Big Red" edition of the Tina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome at State Street Deli, Wine & Spirits in Northampton.
It is a massively busy weekend here in Western Mass. Or perhaps just an extremely jam-packed Saturday, December 9th.

That’s in no small part due to the largess of art going on in Northampton this weekend. We bring in Anne Thalheimer, an organizer behind the Lowbrow Craft Fair, one of the longer running makers markets in Noho, and one of four happening in that town on Dec. 9th. We get into the specifics of her particular gathering, how well their new home at First Churches suits them, and some of the fun local wares we’re all eager to patronize.

That day will also see the return of the State Street Deli, Wine, & Spirits Gala after a covid-induced hiatus. We amp ourselves up for the event by trying two of the wines that will be on display at the Northampton store, both “big” red wines, and we bring a guest taster along for the ride: NEPM reporter Nirvani Williams.

We’re no strangers to marching, and this weekend will also see a walk from Northampton to Springfield that calls for a ceasefire in the West Bank on December 10th. The local chapter of Jews for Peace is behind this feat, and we speak with Kaia Jackson and Charlie Hollenbeck about the nuances and need for efforts like this.

And local folk legend Tracy Grammer visits the studio for Live Music Friday. She’s got two, count ‘em two, shows happening over the next few days, and in addition to hearing selections from her latest album, she shares her experiences in re-recording the work of her late partner, Dave Carter, and the lessons of enduring the evolving musical landscape.

Note: The March for Palestine has been postponed to December 16th due to inclement weather. More information can be found on their website.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher "Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
