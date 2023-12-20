Dec. 8, 2023: The Grammer of making peace

It is a massively busy weekend here in Western Mass. Or perhaps just an extremely jam-packed Saturday, December 9th.

That’s in no small part due to the largess of art going on in Northampton this weekend. We bring in Anne Thalheimer, an organizer behind the Lowbrow Craft Fair, one of the longer running makers markets in Noho, and one of four happening in that town on Dec. 9th. We get into the specifics of her particular gathering, how well their new home at First Churches suits them, and some of the fun local wares we’re all eager to patronize.

That day will also see the return of the State Street Deli, Wine, & Spirits Gala after a covid-induced hiatus. We amp ourselves up for the event by trying two of the wines that will be on display at the Northampton store, both “big” red wines, and we bring a guest taster along for the ride: NEPM reporter Nirvani Williams.

We’re no strangers to marching, and this weekend will also see a walk from Northampton to Springfield that calls for a ceasefire in the West Bank on December 10th. The local chapter of Jews for Peace is behind this feat, and we speak with Kaia Jackson and Charlie Hollenbeck about the nuances and need for efforts like this.

And local folk legend Tracy Grammer visits the studio for Live Music Friday. She’s got two, count ‘em two, shows happening over the next few days, and in addition to hearing selections from her latest album, she shares her experiences in re-recording the work of her late partner, Dave Carter, and the lessons of enduring the evolving musical landscape.

Note: The March for Palestine has been postponed to December 16th due to inclement weather. More information can be found on their website.