© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

December 11, 2023: Recycling resiliency on Betelgeuse

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published December 20, 2023 at 9:44 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
(from left) Amy Donovan and Arlene Miller of the Springfield Materials Recycling Facilities Advisory Board, Kaliis Smith, and Monte Belmonte at the NEPM Studios displaying some of the materials the SMRF provides to make recycling easier for us all.
Tony Dunne
/
NEPM
(from left) Amy Donovan and Arlene Miller of the Springfield Materials Recycling Facilities Advisory Board, Kaliis Smith, and Monte Belmonte at the NEPM Studios displaying some of the materials the SMRF provides to make recycling easier for us all.

As the year winds to a close, we start to review all we’ve been through over the past ~50 weeks.

And in that way, our minds continuously harken back to the nigh catastrophic weather we had this year. From the frosts to the floods and the ongoing rains that have kept our end of the state sodden, it’s been a trying year for agriculture across the board. The public and private sector collaboration initiated by the Governor has just concluded it’s distribution, so we check in with Phil Korman of CISA on what lessons we can take from the Massachusetts Farm Resilliency Fund reaching the end of its current run.

We’re reminiscing on astronomical events said weather makes unwatchable for us, including one that helps us to understand more of how stars work. Mr. Universe, Hampshire College’s Salman Hameed, talks about an eclipse of the star Betelgeuse and its eventual supernova, plus how gamma rays help with that detection.

And as the holidays approach, and frankly in light of the weather disasters of this year, we consider how we can do our part to mitigate some of the environmental impacts we impart. One of the easiest and most accessible ways we can do that is through recycling. But it turns out that many of us have been doing recycling all wrong, and with a season of gift wrap and present packaging approaching, we check in with Arlene Miller and Amy Donovan of the Springfield Materials Recycling Facilities Advisory Board to learn some of the true “do”s and “don’t”s of this particular ecological practice.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSAGRICULTURECLIMATE CHANGEENVIRONMENTCONSERVATIONSCIENCEEDUCATIONCOMMUNITY ACTION
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith