Dec. 14, 2023:LIVE from the Norman Rockwell Museum!

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 5, 2024 at 6:57 PM EST
A sample selection of the gallery of Rockwell covers for The Saturday Evening Post at the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge
Kaliis Smith
/
NEPM
A sample selection of the gallery of Rockwell covers for The Saturday Evening Post at the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge

It’s our 200th show!

What better way than to celebrate with a live show in an idyllic location preserved in honor of someone who made some of the more iconic holiday illustrations of the 20th Century?

So we head southwest to Stockbridge to the Norman Rockwell Museum, where we’re able to get insights to the place’s namesake and his contribution to the evolution of American art with chief curator Stephanie Plunkett. Though the museum delves deeply into Rockwell’s work, it also shows exhibits of work adjacent to the legacy he left behind, and we’re able to discover all of the tangents they’ve brought together for the season.

We also speak with some of the folx creating “Bring Back the Movies: Holiday Edition” this weekend. It’s a second incarnation of a fundraiser for Great Barrington’s Triplex CInemas presented over the summer, the event will see nationally known Berkshires actors give readings and reinterpretations of classic holiday movie scenes onstage at Simon’s Rock at Bard College. Director Michelle Joyner, and actors and real life couple Jayne Atkinson and Michel Gill help us explore what’s compelling about artistic re-imaginings like these, especially when they involve sing-a-longs, and why events of this ilk are vital in order to invigorate local art scenes.

And it wouldn’t be a live show without music, and we’re lucky that once-Pittsfield-now-Lenox resident Billy Keane is able to stop by to talk about his show at the Egremont Barn on Dec. 16th. He’s got a new album he put out earlier this year, and we’re able to talk about his process of songwriting in the many musical endeavors we’ve seen him be a part of over the years.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
