© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Dec. 19, 2023: Habari gani, girls?

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 5, 2024 at 7:31 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
(from right) Ayanna Crawford and professor Amilcar Shabazz of the Kwanzaa Collective, Kaliis Smith, and Monte Belmonte at the NEPM Studios
1 of 3  — Kwanzaa Collective: Fab 413
(from right) Ayanna Crawford and professor Amilcar Shabazz of the Kwanzaa Collective, Kaliis Smith, and Monte Belmonte at the NEPM Studios
Tony Dunne / NEPM
(from left) Kaliis Smith, Denise Barstow-Manz of Barstow's Longview Farm, Phil Korman of CISA, and Monte Belmonte at the NEPM Studios
2 of 3  — CISA Barstows: Fab413
(from left) Kaliis Smith, Denise Barstow-Manz of Barstow's Longview Farm, Phil Korman of CISA, and Monte Belmonte at the NEPM Studios
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed
3 of 3  — Salman pluto.jpg
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed
Monte Belmonte / New England Public Media

There’s a little irony in there being so much to do at the end of the year, as if the last day of 2023 itself is a deadline.

And some of the celebrations coming are ones that may be unfamiliar to you. Kwanzaa might just be the least understood of the late fall/early winter, year-end holidays, but the Kwanzaa Collective is here to not just teach us of the 7 days themselves, but to encourage the community to come out and celebrate together. Umass Professor Amilcar Shabazz and Educator Ayanna Crawford join us in studio to talk about Kwanzaa’s origins, meaning, and how you can celebrate right here in Western Massachusetts.

Then we head to Hadley for the many head of dairy cows and more at Barstow’s Longview Farm, Dairy Store, and Bakery. We chat with Denise Barstow Manz, communications manager, about their herd and bakery, the effects of the floods on them, and their amazing anaerobic combuster, and how important keeping food local is at this very moment.

And Mr. Universe, Hampshire College’s Salman Hameed, gives us his year end recommendations and one last astral event for which you make want to keep an eye on the skies.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURESCIENCEAGRICULTURECOMMUNITY ACTIONHISTORYFESTIVALSEDUCATION
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith