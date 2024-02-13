Jan. 11, 2024: Collaboration in remembrance

Rev. Martin Luther King’s birthday is on Monday, and this year we get to celebrate on the day of his own national holiday. For over a decade, there’s been an annual event in Springfield to celebrate the legacy of the civil rights icon, and to highlight the talents and progress of the city’s youth. Shannon Rudder, president ofMLK Jr. Family Services; Calvin Hill, vice president forInclusion and Community Engagement at Springfield College; and Eileen McCaffrey, executive director ofCommunity Music School of Springfield, join us in studio to talk about the MLK Day celebration, its beginnings, and why this year’s theme of “Living the legacy, continuing the dream” is a great motto for its future.

We’ve just passed the anniversary of theJan. 6 insurrection. Rep. Jim McGovern was the last person to leave the House floor when rioters attacked Capitol Hill. We speak with him about the ongoing effects of that event, the upcoming year of elections, and more.

It’s just been announced thatBill Belichick is stepping down as coach of the Patriots. Some could say that the writing was on the wall, but what does this actually mean for the franchise? We bring in a couple folx who know way more about football than we do, our friend and political consultant Ryan McCollum, and Monte’s favorite Patriots correspondent, his dad.