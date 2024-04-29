April 26, 2024: Europa and a true local drink

We have the pleasure of speaking with U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón before she makes an appearance at Smith College on April 20 for a reading and conversation. We chat about her recent publication, “You Are Here: Poetry in the Natural World,'' that explores connection with nature for especially for folx of color and consideration of tribal land. We also invite Mr. Universe and Hampshire College professor Salman Hameed into the conversation because an original poem by Limón is engraved onto the Europa Clipper which will journey to Jupiter’s second moon in October of 2024.

We head over to Dare Bottleshop and Provisions in Lenox for this week’s Wine Thunderdome and meet with winemaker and local wine advocate Patrick Cappiello. We force him to choose between two of his Monte Rio wines.

And, it’s Live Music Friday so we hear the pop sludge loud sounds of introverts when we invite True Jackie on the show before their gig at JJ’s Tavern in Florence Saturday night.