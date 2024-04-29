© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

April 26, 2024: Europa and a true local drink

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 29, 2024 at 1:45 PM EDT
Ada Limón is the 24th U.S. Poet Laureate.
1 of 4  — Ada Limon.jpg
Ada Limón is the 24th U.S. Poet Laureate.
Ayna Lorenzo / John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation
Monte and Kaliis are posing with rock trio True Jackie.
2 of 4  — PXL_20240426_201331262.RAW-01.COVER.jpg
Monte and Kaliis are posing with rock trio True Jackie.
NEPM
Monte is trying wines with Mary Dare, Patrick Cappiello, and Cristiano Gazzara.
3 of 4  — PXL_20240418_202205972.RAW-01.COVER.jpg
Monte is trying wines with Mary Dare, Patrick Cappiello, and Cristiano Gazzara.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, and Monte Belmonte are discussing the Moon and Eid.
4 of 4  — Mr. Universe Apr.jpg
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, and Monte Belmonte are discussing the Moon and Eid.
Salman Hameed / Kainaat Studios

We have the pleasure of speaking with U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón before she makes an appearance at Smith College on April 20 for a reading and conversation. We chat about her recent publication, “You Are Here: Poetry in the Natural World,'' that explores connection with nature for especially for folx of color and consideration of tribal land. We also invite Mr. Universe and Hampshire College professor Salman Hameed into the conversation because an original poem by Limón is engraved onto the Europa Clipper which will journey to Jupiter’s second moon in October of 2024.

We head over to Dare Bottleshop and Provisions in Lenox for this week’s Wine Thunderdome and meet with winemaker and local wine advocate Patrick Cappiello. We force him to choose between two of his Monte Rio wines.

And, it’s Live Music Friday so we hear the pop sludge loud sounds of introverts when we invite True Jackie on the show before their gig at JJ’s Tavern in Florence Saturday night.

