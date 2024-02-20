Jan. 15, 2024: In pursuit of justice

Today's show falls on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and we are reminded change is an ongoing effort.

Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., a major representative of the Civil Rights Movement and well-known advocate for peaceful change, has only recently been honored by a federal holiday. We bring in Professor Ousmane Power-Greene of Clark University to discuss the history and cultural impact of this holiday, King's legacy, and why it's important to remember this complex figure beyond his major milestones.

There is also a continuous responsibility to tell the stories of those who can't themselves. We bring in Keith Beauchamp to talk about his film, "Till," which has showings scheduled this week at the Triplex in Great Barrington. He talks with us about his 28-year-long journey with the case of Emmett Till, and how it influenced him to become a filmmaker. It was Beauchamp's eventual connection with Mamie Till-Mobley, Emmett Till's mother, that inspired him to tell the story in her point of view. We hear a lot more about his perspective, and how his research for the film led to the reopening of Till's case.