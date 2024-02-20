© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Jan. 15, 2024: In pursuit of justice

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 20, 2024 at 11:42 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Portrait that features filmmaker Keith Beauchamp.
1 of 3  — Sundown+Towns+KN.jpg
Portrait that features filmmaker Keith Beauchamp.
Courtesy of artist
Ousmane Power-Greene, professor at Clark University, is in the studio.
2 of 3  — 240115.jpg
Ousmane Power-Greene, professor at Clark University, is in the studio.
NEPM
Danielle Deadwyler as Mamie Till-Mobley embracing Jalyn Hall as Emett Till.
3 of 3  — Till Shot.png
Danielle Deadwyler as Mamie Till-Mobley embracing Jalyn Hall as Emett Till.
Courtesy of Till Freedom Come Productions

Today's show falls on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and we are reminded change is an ongoing effort.

Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., a major representative of the Civil Rights Movement and well-known advocate for peaceful change, has only recently been honored by a federal holiday. We bring in Professor Ousmane Power-Greene of Clark University to discuss the history and cultural impact of this holiday, King's legacy, and why it's important to remember this complex figure beyond his major milestones.

There is also a continuous responsibility to tell the stories of those who can't themselves. We bring in Keith Beauchamp to talk about his film, "Till," which has showings scheduled this week at the Triplex in Great Barrington. He talks with us about his 28-year-long journey with the case of Emmett Till, and how it influenced him to become a filmmaker. It was Beauchamp's eventual connection with Mamie Till-Mobley, Emmett Till's mother, that inspired him to tell the story in her point of view. We hear a lot more about his perspective, and how his research for the film led to the reopening of Till's case.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 CIVIL RIGHTSCRIMINAL JUSTICEFILM & MOVIES
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith