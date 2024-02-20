Jan. 22, 2024: Renewed

It’s not déjà vu we’re feeling, but there’s something familiar in the air.

We're in the annals of history as we talk about Shays' Rebellion and explore the conflict in a new context. On Jan. 27, local author Daniel Bullen will present his book, “Daniel Shays’s Honorable Rebellion,” at the Springfield Armory National Historic Site, where four rebels lost their lives. The book re-frames the context of the resistance away from the original propaganda of the times and delivers the story in a new but familiar way. We talk more about Bullen's book and how the commonwealth became a keystone for national changes to come.

Familiarity can be found in the octogenarians of the Young@Heart Chorus finding a new home in Springfield. By securing a residency at the American International College (AIC), the group has unlocked a new community to bring into their fold. We head over to their rehearsal to speak with Frank Borelli, director of Arts, Media and Design at AIC, along with the chorus's co-director, Julia van IJken, about bringing the choral body to the campus. We also chat with several members of the chorus on what this move can mean for their participation in the group.

Japan has become the fifth nation to land on the moon despite the ensuing problems with landing, and Mr. Universe Salman Hameed, professor at Hampshire College, is here to talk to us about it. We also talk about how there is always something new to discover in space, and UMass astronomers are proving that with their recent revelations about black holes.