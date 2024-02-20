© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Jan. 22, 2024: Renewed

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 20, 2024 at 3:43 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
The Young@Heart Chorus celebrating their 40th anniversary at the Academy of Music in Northampton.
1 of 4  — Youn@Heart's 40-year anniversary celebration.jpg
The Young@Heart Chorus performing at the Academy of Music in Northampton.
The Academy of Music
Author Daniel Bullen, Monte Belmonte, and Kaliis Smith in the studio.
2 of 4  — PXL_20240122_211603650.jpg
Author Daniel Bullen, Monte Belmonte, and Kaliis Smith in the studio.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Young@Heart Chorus singers are rehearsing at American International College.
3 of 4  — PXL_20240118_155523949.jpg
Young@Heart Chorus singers are rehearsing at American International College.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Mr. Universe and Professor Salman Hameed posing with
4 of 4  — Salman pluto.jpg
Picture taken of Mr. Universe and Professor Salman Hameed.
Monte Belmonte / NEPM

It’s not déjà vu we’re feeling, but there’s something familiar in the air.

We're in the annals of history as we talk about Shays' Rebellion and explore the conflict in a new context. On Jan. 27, local author Daniel Bullen will present his book, “Daniel Shays’s Honorable Rebellion,” at the Springfield Armory National Historic Site, where four rebels lost their lives. The book re-frames the context of the resistance away from the original propaganda of the times and delivers the story in a new but familiar way. We talk more about Bullen's book and how the commonwealth became a keystone for national changes to come.

Familiarity can be found in the octogenarians of the Young@Heart Chorus finding a new home in Springfield. By securing a residency at the American International College (AIC), the group has unlocked a new community to bring into their fold. We head over to their rehearsal to speak with Frank Borelli, director of Arts, Media and Design at AIC, along with the chorus's co-director, Julia van IJken, about bringing the choral body to the campus. We also chat with several members of the chorus on what this move can mean for their participation in the group.

Japan has become the fifth nation to land on the moon despite the ensuing problems with landing, and Mr. Universe Salman Hameed, professor at Hampshire College, is here to talk to us about it. We also talk about how there is always something new to discover in space, and UMass astronomers are proving that with their recent revelations about black holes.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 HISTORYMUSICSCIENCE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith