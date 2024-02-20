© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Jan. 23, 2024: Mobile oblivion song

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 20, 2024 at 5:17 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Composer John Aylward is with and librettist Cailin Marcel-Manson in the studio.
1 of 2  — PXL_20240122_192059836.jpg
Composer John Aylward is with and librettist Cailin Marcel-Manson in the studio.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Go Fresh Mobile Market is delivering fresh produce at Linden Towers.
2 of 2  — PXL_20240122_153813556.jpg
Go Fresh Mobile Market is delivering fresh produce at Linden Towers.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

We’re well aware that music is everywhere.

It’s in the slice of gay life in a lauded theater piece. The Easthampton Theater Company (ETC) opens their production of Harvey' Fierstein’s Tony Award winning play, “Torch Song,” this weekend at City Space’s Blue Room. The portrayal of the play's main character, Arnold Beckoff, provides an important snapshot of pre-AIDS queer life in New York City. We chat with ETC President Michael Budnick and costume designer Jason Hayes about the importance of bringing this kind of story back into the limelight.

And it’s even more present in a locally written opera that explores the surreal. John Aylward’s “Oblivion” is a one act opera about the afterlife and archetypes within, and it has been described as a crossover between David Lynch and Dante. The cast recorded the track in Florence at Bombyx and will get its radio premiere this weekend on Classical NEPM. We speak with the opera's composer, John Aylward, and librettist and maestro, Cailin Marcel-Manson, about creating the piece and reducing space in modern classical works.

And we head across the road from the NEPM studios to Linden Towers where Go Fresh Mobile Market makes a stop. We chat with Manager Riley Gilroy and Assistant Manager Monica Hernandez about the importance of bringing local produce to more than 20 locations over the course of the week, and how healing it is to bring fresh fruits and vegetables to the people they see.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTURETHEATERFOOD
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith