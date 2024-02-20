Jan. 23, 2024: Mobile oblivion song

We’re well aware that music is everywhere.

It’s in the slice of gay life in a lauded theater piece. The Easthampton Theater Company (ETC) opens their production of Harvey' Fierstein’s Tony Award winning play, “Torch Song,” this weekend at City Space’s Blue Room. The portrayal of the play's main character, Arnold Beckoff, provides an important snapshot of pre-AIDS queer life in New York City. We chat with ETC President Michael Budnick and costume designer Jason Hayes about the importance of bringing this kind of story back into the limelight.

And it’s even more present in a locally written opera that explores the surreal. John Aylward’s “Oblivion” is a one act opera about the afterlife and archetypes within, and it has been described as a crossover between David Lynch and Dante. The cast recorded the track in Florence at Bombyx and will get its radio premiere this weekend on Classical NEPM. We speak with the opera's composer, John Aylward, and librettist and maestro, Cailin Marcel-Manson, about creating the piece and reducing space in modern classical works.

And we head across the road from the NEPM studios to Linden Towers where Go Fresh Mobile Market makes a stop. We chat with Manager Riley Gilroy and Assistant Manager Monica Hernandez about the importance of bringing local produce to more than 20 locations over the course of the week, and how healing it is to bring fresh fruits and vegetables to the people they see.