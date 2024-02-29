© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Feb. 12, 2024: A prescription for what snows cosmically

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 29, 2024 at 12:52 PM EST
Digital collage of Ted Leo with various tools for recording and performing.
1 of 3  — Ted Leo.jpeg
Digital collage of Ted Leo with various tools for recording and performing.
Courtesy of Artist
Mr. Universe and Professor Salman Hameed posing with
2 of 3  — Salman pluto.jpg
Picture taken of Mr. Universe and Professor Salman Hameed.
Monte Belmonte / NEPM
Dave Hayes smiling next to laptops displaying weather radars.
3 of 3  — nepm-dave-hayes-weather-nut.png
Dave Hayes smiling next to laptops displaying weather radars.
Courtesy of Artist

We’re trying to make plans for the week as we look to the sky.

That’s a large part of our chat with Dave Hayes the Weather Nut. We heard there’s a bit of a storm headed our way, so we tap the armchair meteorologist to find out how intense the storm is going to be. We also cajole him to elaborate on the different kinds of snow storms we might encounter.

And speaking of meteors, Mr. Universe and Hampshire College Professor Salman Hameed explains the research process (and early results) of a meteorite that fell just outside of Berlin in January. We also get into aubrites and why they’re so important, and we briefly recap yesterday's Superb Owl and its ads.

And punk elder statesman Ted Leo is gearing up for a show at The Drake in Amherst on Feb. 16. So, we jump at the chance to talk with him about the evolution of the punk scene, how the genre differs around the country, and his cameo on “Stephen Universe”.

The Fabulous 413 MUSICSCIENCEWEATHER
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
