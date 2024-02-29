Feb. 12, 2024: A prescription for what snows cosmically

We’re trying to make plans for the week as we look to the sky.

That’s a large part of our chat with Dave Hayes the Weather Nut. We heard there’s a bit of a storm headed our way, so we tap the armchair meteorologist to find out how intense the storm is going to be. We also cajole him to elaborate on the different kinds of snow storms we might encounter.

And speaking of meteors, Mr. Universe and Hampshire College Professor Salman Hameed explains the research process (and early results) of a meteorite that fell just outside of Berlin in January. We also get into aubrites and why they’re so important, and we briefly recap yesterday's Superb Owl and its ads.

And punk elder statesman Ted Leo is gearing up for a show at The Drake in Amherst on Feb. 16. So, we jump at the chance to talk with him about the evolution of the punk scene, how the genre differs around the country, and his cameo on “Stephen Universe”.

