Feb. 15, 2024: Pigs, Horses, Dragons

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 1, 2024 at 3:22 PM EST
Butchers at work at Sutter Meats.
Butchers at work at Sutter Meats.
Essentially closed since March 2020, the Iron Horse Music Hall on Center Street in Northampton, Mass., will reopen in the coming months under new ownership.
The entryway to the Iron Horse Music Hall at 20 Center Street in Northampton, Massachusetts.
House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass.
House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., in this file photo from 2019.
Chris Freeman of the Parlor Room Collective stands in front of the Iron Horse stage in Northampton, Massachusetts.
Chris Freeman of the Parlor Room Collective stands in front of the Iron Horse stage in Northampton, Massachusetts.
It’s the year of the dragon, but some other animals are appearances in our show today.

We begin our show with our weekly check-in with Rep. Jim McGovern after the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has denied federal relief to Leominster following the significant floods of last year. Plus, a special counsel report from Robert Hur resolves President Joe Biden’s criminal investigation, but it also suggests his faulty memory. McGovern covers these topics and much more on this segment of McGoverning with McGovern.

Then, we talk to Chris Freeman, executive director of the Parlor Room Collective, who will reveal the first artists to grace the stage at the Iron Horse, which might even include our very own Kaliis Smith. Set to reopen on May 15, we talk about who has played at the venue in the past, and how you can best support the space by signing up for a membership, which will also unlock exclusive benefits.

We also have a local hero spotlight at Sutter Meats in Northampton, a butchery run by Terry Ragasa and his wife, Susan. We get a tour of the place and learn about the importance of ethically sourcing your meats, reducing food waste, and what’s involved in running a local butchery.

And, we’re back with more on the Year of the Dragon. Here to celebrate the Lunar New Year with us are folx from the Chinese Association of Western Massachusetts, President Linda Hill and Vice President Cecilia Chan, as they gear up for their big bash. The group was founded 20 years ago to organize celebrations of traditional Chinese holidays for immigrant families in the area, and that’s exactly what they’ll be doing this Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School. We will about what's involved in throwing this huge event and the rundown of the day's performances, activities, and hands-on educational cultural experiences for the whole family.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
