PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Feb. 21, 2024: Bones between you and me

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 4, 2024 at 12:15 PM EST
Picture of a part of "Logbook 24 | Staccato," and exhibit by artist by Courtney M. Leonard.
Ousmane Power-Greene is a professor at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts, and author of a new novel, "The Confessions of Matthew Strong."
Ousmane Power-Greene is a professor at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts, and author of a new novel, "The Confessions of Matthew Strong."
Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
Taking years to come into fruition, "Logbook 24 | Staccato" is a project at the intersection of art and science that will open this evening at the UMass Museum of Contemporary Art. We head to Amherst to get a preview of the exhibit with interim Director Amanda Herman and learn how science, indigenous history, art, and a whale skeleton have come together to teach people about the repercussions of human impact.

We’ll also begin our ongoing journey to learn more about the rich history of marginalized communities in the Connecticut River Valley. We are joined by our semi-regular guest, Clark University Professor Ousmane Power-Green, to talk about a collaborative project that documents the early history of black lives in the area. We talk about the challenge of unveiling this history and the importance of preserving the stories of those who deserve to be known.

And, we feel as though we should all stop policing pronouns so much. We call on word nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, to help us ease out of our rigidity and discuss which words we use to refer to what.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
