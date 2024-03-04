Feb. 21, 2024: Bones between you and me

Taking years to come into fruition, "Logbook 24 | Staccato" is a project at the intersection of art and science that will open this evening at the UMass Museum of Contemporary Art. We head to Amherst to get a preview of the exhibit with interim Director Amanda Herman and learn how science, indigenous history, art, and a whale skeleton have come together to teach people about the repercussions of human impact.

We’ll also begin our ongoing journey to learn more about the rich history of marginalized communities in the Connecticut River Valley. We are joined by our semi-regular guest, Clark University Professor Ousmane Power-Green, to talk about a collaborative project that documents the early history of black lives in the area. We talk about the challenge of unveiling this history and the importance of preserving the stories of those who deserve to be known.

And, we feel as though we should all stop policing pronouns so much. We call on word nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, to help us ease out of our rigidity and discuss which words we use to refer to what.