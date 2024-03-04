© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Feb. 23, 2024: Paper CSA Punk

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 4, 2024 at 3:44 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Film & Gender band members, Issley Manzi and Brett Forgette, in their practice space.
1 of 2  — PXL_20240212_161840377 (1).jpg
Film & Gender band members, Issley Manzi and Brett Forgette, in their practice space.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Portrait that features Mark Rutkowski (left) and Shauna Mulligan (right) of Rivershed Farm
2 of 2  — Mark Rutkowski.jpg
Portrait that features Mark Rutkowski (left) and Shauna Mulligan (right) of Rivershed Farm
Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture (CISA)

We celebrate the one-year anniversary of our Thunderdome series and, instead of trying other people’s wines, we bring it home to the NEPM kitchen to try our own personal favorites to compete for victory.

Then, we’ll get a touch of reused high fashion at a new brick and mortar store on High Street in Holyoke. We’ll hear about the mission of Paper City Fabrics from co-owner Joseph Charles, and their mission to conserve both Broadway and Hollywood fabrics at $4 per yard.

This week's Local Hero Spotlight falls on Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) week, when there is a national push to get people to invest in local farmshares. We join Jacob Nelson of CISA to chat with Mark Rutkowski of Rivershed Farm in Amherst to discuss the farm's own CSA and what shareholders can get out of it.

This week’s Live Music Friday brings us to the Chicopee practice space of a two-piece punk band that’s far too loud for our NEPM studios. Band members Issley Manzi and Brett Forgette of Film & Gender tell us about what brings them together as a band, the intimacy of the punk scene and what the DIY community means to them.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 MUSICARTS & CULTUREAGRICULTURE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith