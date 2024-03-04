Feb. 23, 2024: Paper CSA Punk

We celebrate the one-year anniversary of our Thunderdome series and, instead of trying other people’s wines, we bring it home to the NEPM kitchen to try our own personal favorites to compete for victory.

Then, we’ll get a touch of reused high fashion at a new brick and mortar store on High Street in Holyoke. We’ll hear about the mission of Paper City Fabrics from co-owner Joseph Charles, and their mission to conserve both Broadway and Hollywood fabrics at $4 per yard.

This week's Local Hero Spotlight falls on Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) week, when there is a national push to get people to invest in local farmshares. We join Jacob Nelson of CISA to chat with Mark Rutkowski of Rivershed Farm in Amherst to discuss the farm's own CSA and what shareholders can get out of it.

This week’s Live Music Friday brings us to the Chicopee practice space of a two-piece punk band that’s far too loud for our NEPM studios. Band members Issley Manzi and Brett Forgette of Film & Gender tell us about what brings them together as a band, the intimacy of the punk scene and what the DIY community means to them.