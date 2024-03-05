© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Feb. 28, 2024: Emancipation welcomes you

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 5, 2024 at 5:27 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Monte Belmonte is interviewing one of the curators of "Emancipation: The Unfinished Project of Liberation," Destinee Filmore.
1 of 2  — PXL_20240223_163834886.jpg
Monte Belmonte is interviewing one of the curators of "Emancipation: The Unfinished Project of Liberation," Destinee Filmore.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
2 of 2  — Word Nerd, Emily Brewster
Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media

It is absolutely the time to explore the idea of freedom.

This is especially true for us here in Massachusetts, a place that has always had a connection to the pursuit of liberty while having a murky connection to the legacy of enslavement. We chat with local historian Chris McCarthy about his contributions to the local initiatives, like Freedom Stories of the Pioneer Valley, dedicated to recover more of this history. We talk more with him to learn about some figures that are tied to the Black history of western Massachusetts.

It’s at the Williams College Museum of Art, where we continue our exploration of the recent exhibit, "Emancipation: The Unfinished Project of Liberation." We talk with the curator, Destinee Filmore of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, to explore how we see ourselves, how we free ourselves, and how the history of emancipation is interwoven through the collection.

And, resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, takes a gander at a listener question about graciousness, because it seems people in the modern era have liberated themselves from the phrase, “you’re welcome."

Tags
The Fabulous 413 VISUAL ARTSARTS & CULTURERACEHISTORYMERRIAM-WEBSTERLANGUAGE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith