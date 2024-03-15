Mar. 13: Sounds about right

When someone offers to teach you how to play the bagpipes, you say yes! So, we get a lesson on the woodwind instrument from Tina Harkness and Rick Rabe of the Springfield Kiltie Band as they get ready for the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Mar. 17.

We’ll also hang out with some of East LA’s best dance party artivists, Las Cafeteras, who will be making a stop in Northampton at the Back Porch Festival this weekend. We talk to them about their upcoming album and how they incorporate activism into their artistic creations.

And, resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, teaches us about the proper placement of prepositions on this week's Word Nerd segment.