The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Mar. 13: Sounds about right

By Monte Belmonte,
Carrie Saldo
Published March 15, 2024 at 1:24 PM EDT
Promotional photo depicting band members and artivists of Las Cafeteras.
1 of 3  — Las Cafeteras.jpg
Promotional photo depicting band members and artivists of Las Cafeteras.
Courtesy of artists
Monte Belmonte is trying out the bagpipes with instruction from Tina Harkness and Rick Rabe of the Springfield Kiltie Band.
2 of 3  — PXL_20240311_165542602.jpg
Monte Belmonte is trying out the bagpipes with instruction from Tina Harkness and Rick Rabe of the Springfield Kiltie Band.
Kaliis Smith / Monte Belmonte
Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
3 of 3  — Word Nerd, Emily Brewster
Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media

When someone offers to teach you how to play the bagpipes, you say yes! So, we get a lesson on the woodwind instrument from Tina Harkness and Rick Rabe of the Springfield Kiltie Band as they get ready for the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Mar. 17.

We’ll also hang out with some of East LA’s best dance party artivists, Las Cafeteras, who will be making a stop in Northampton at the Back Porch Festival this weekend. We talk to them about their upcoming album and how they incorporate activism into their artistic creations.

And, resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, teaches us about the proper placement of prepositions on this week's Word Nerd segment.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREMUSICMERRIAM-WEBSTERWord Nerd
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
