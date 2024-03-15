© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Mar. 14, 2024: Circumference

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 15, 2024 at 2:24 PM EDT
Photo taken during a live performance of "Margaret Maher and the Celtification of Emily Dickinson."
1 of 4  — Celtification of Emily Dickinson.jpg
Photo taken during a live performance of "Margaret Maher and the Celtification of Emily Dickinson."
Courtesy of artist
Maple production at Brookledge Sugarhouse in Whately, MA.
2 of 4  — brookledge sugarhouse.jpeg
Maple production at Brookledge Sugarhouse in Whately, MA.
Courtesy / Brookledge Sugarhouse
The judges of the NEPM pie contest, Jessie-Sierra Ross and Jeffrey Saltzman, scoring pies at the Pi Day celebration.
3 of 4  — pie day.jpg
The judges of the NEPM pie contest, Jessie-Sierra Ross and Jeffrey Saltzman, scoring pies at the Pi Day celebration.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester.
4 of 4
Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester.
Robin Lubbock / WBUR

It's the time of year when everyone feels a little more Irish, and it turns out one of the area’s most prominent poets may have close ties to the Emerald Isle. We talk about Emily Dickinson's Irish connection in "Margaret Maher and the Celtification of Emily Dickinson" with author Rosemary Caine and others as they gear up for the live production at the Academy of Music on Mar. 23.

We talk tree gold with the president of the Massachusetts Maple Producers Association, Keith Bardwell, at the Brookledge Sugarhouse in Whately to hear how this season’s runs are going.

Plus, we chat with Rep. Jim McGovern about whats new on Capitol Hill and the recent “visitors” to his office. He also touches on some listener questions on this week's McGoverning with McGovern.

And we eat pie, because it’s Pi Day.

The Fabulous 413
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
