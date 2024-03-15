Mar. 14, 2024: Circumference

It's the time of year when everyone feels a little more Irish, and it turns out one of the area’s most prominent poets may have close ties to the Emerald Isle. We talk about Emily Dickinson's Irish connection in "Margaret Maher and the Celtification of Emily Dickinson" with author Rosemary Caine and others as they gear up for the live production at the Academy of Music on Mar. 23.

We talk tree gold with the president of the Massachusetts Maple Producers Association, Keith Bardwell, at the Brookledge Sugarhouse in Whately to hear how this season’s runs are going.

Plus, we chat with Rep. Jim McGovern about whats new on Capitol Hill and the recent “visitors” to his office. He also touches on some listener questions on this week's McGoverning with McGovern.

And we eat pie, because it’s Pi Day.