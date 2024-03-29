© 2024 New England Public Media

Mar. 28, 2024: Agree and engage once again

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 29, 2024 at 2:22 PM EDT
It’s opening day for baseball and while Monte doesn’t have much hope for the Red Sox, we find inspiration in first woman to play professional baseball in the Negro Leagues, Toni Stone. Here to talk more about her life and career is the highly accomplished and acclaimed author, Martha Ackmann, who has returned some light to Stone’s story with her book, “Curveball.”

And, we’ll play with our words and talk with Don Sanders, the executive artistic director for the Massachusetts International Festival of the Arts (MIFA), about their production of a work centered on a local poet, “Because I Could Not Stop: An Encounter with Emily Dickinson.” The show has passed, but you’ll be able to listen to the performance on Classical NEPM this Sunday at 7 p.m.

We’re not done with words! Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, doubles our fun when she doubles down into the history of the storied lexicon, "ditto."

And, it’s time to McGovern with Rep. Jim McGovern so we can get into the latest happenings from congress.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
