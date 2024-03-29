Mar. 28, 2024: Agree and engage once again

It’s opening day for baseball and while Monte doesn’t have much hope for the Red Sox, we find inspiration in first woman to play professional baseball in the Negro Leagues, Toni Stone. Here to talk more about her life and career is the highly accomplished and acclaimed author, Martha Ackmann, who has returned some light to Stone’s story with her book, “Curveball.”

And, we’ll play with our words and talk with Don Sanders, the executive artistic director for the Massachusetts International Festival of the Arts (MIFA), about their production of a work centered on a local poet, “Because I Could Not Stop: An Encounter with Emily Dickinson.” The show has passed, but you’ll be able to listen to the performance on Classical NEPM this Sunday at 7 p.m.

We’re not done with words! Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster , doubles our fun when she doubles down into the history of the storied lexicon, "ditto."

And, it’s time to McGovern with Rep. Jim McGovern so we can get into the latest happenings from congress.