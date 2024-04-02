Apr. 1, 2024: Dark comedy is an art

An arts organization in the Berkshires just got awarded a monetary gift from Mackenzie Scott’s foundation, and it’s BIG! The recipient of that $2 million, Community Access to the Arts (CATA), is a local nonprofit dedicated to creating space for those with disabilities to thrive and nurture their creativity. Here to tell us more about what that money can do for CATA is the executive director, Margaret Keller.

And, it’s the first day of April, which implies comedy, so we’ll speak with Pam Victor and Angelica Castro from Happier Valley Comedy about their mission to bring more laughter and joy to western Massachusetts. They give us their take on happiness, hilarity, tricks of the trade, and how to train your brain for improvisational comedy.

Plus, the eclipse is on the horizon so we visit Mr. Universe, Hampshire College professor Salman Hameed, for some kitchen table astronomy. He tells us about the 413’s ties to eclipses through Emily Dickinson and gives us advice on how to prepare for the astronomical phenomenon on Apr. 8.