© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Apr. 1, 2024: Dark comedy is an art

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 2, 2024 at 12:36 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Community Access to the Arts (CATA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to nurturing the creativity of artists with disabilities.
1 of 4  — cata.jpg
Community Access to the Arts (CATA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to nurturing the creativity of artists with disabilities.
Courtesy / CATA
Monte Belmonte and Kaliis Smith is with the executive director of Happier Valley Comedy, Pam Victor.
2 of 4  — PXL_20240401_200040894.jpg
Monte Belmonte and Kaliis Smith is with the executive director of Happier Valley Comedy, Pam Victor.
Tony Dunne / NEPM
Solar eclipse glasses allow people look at the sun.
3 of 4  — NEPM 20230322 The Rundown-8217.jpg
Solar eclipse glasses allow people look at the sun.
Joyce Skowyra / NEPM
Picture taken of Mr. Universe and Professor Salman Hameed during a Kitchen Table Astonomy segment.
4 of 4  — Salman pluto.jpg
Picture taken of Mr. Universe and Professor Salman Hameed during a Kitchen Table Astonomy segment.
Monte Belmonte / NEPM

An arts organization in the Berkshires just got awarded a monetary gift from Mackenzie Scott’s foundation, and it’s BIG! The recipient of that $2 million, Community Access to the Arts (CATA), is a local nonprofit dedicated to creating space for those with disabilities to thrive and nurture their creativity. Here to tell us more about what that money can do for CATA is the executive director, Margaret Keller.

And, it’s the first day of April, which implies comedy, so we’ll speak with Pam Victor and Angelica Castro from Happier Valley Comedy about their mission to bring more laughter and joy to western Massachusetts. They give us their take on happiness, hilarity, tricks of the trade, and how to train your brain for improvisational comedy.

Plus, the eclipse is on the horizon so we visit Mr. Universe, Hampshire College professor Salman Hameed, for some kitchen table astronomy. He tells us about the 413’s ties to eclipses through Emily Dickinson and gives us advice on how to prepare for the astronomical phenomenon on Apr. 8.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSMr. UniverseARTS & CULTURESCIENCE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith