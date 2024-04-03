© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Apr. 2, 2024: The power and the Senate

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 3, 2024 at 2:07 PM EDT
Promotional graphic for the Power of Truths festival happening Apr. 5-6 at Bombyx in Florence.
1 of 2  — Power-of-Truths-2024-POT-Cover-D2-v2.jpg
Promotional graphic for the Power of Truths festival happening Apr. 5-6 at Bombyx in Florence.
Power of Truths
Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte are with State Sen. Jake Oliveira.
2 of 2  — PXL_20240402_200501535.jpg
Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte are with State Sen. Jake Oliveira.
Tony Dunne / NEPM

The Power of Truths festival will be at Bombyx for its third annual installment this weekend, Apr. 5-6, and we talk to two educators involved. Michael Lawrence-Riddell, the founder and director of Self-Evident Education, and Clark University professor Ousmane Power-Green tell us about this year's multi-media program that emphasizes the use of the arts and education as tools for empowerment and racial justice.

We also invite Sen. Jake Oliveira, who turns out to be a superfan of NPR. He tells us all about the western Massachusetts legislation he’s been working on on Beacon Hill.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
