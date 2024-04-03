Apr. 2, 2024: The power and the Senate
1 of 2 — Power-of-Truths-2024-POT-Cover-D2-v2.jpg
Promotional graphic for the Power of Truths festival happening Apr. 5-6 at Bombyx in Florence.
Power of Truths
2 of 2 — PXL_20240402_200501535.jpg
Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte are with State Sen. Jake Oliveira.
Tony Dunne / NEPM
The Power of Truths festival will be at Bombyx for its third annual installment this weekend, Apr. 5-6, and we talk to two educators involved. Michael Lawrence-Riddell, the founder and director of Self-Evident Education, and Clark University professor Ousmane Power-Green tell us about this year's multi-media program that emphasizes the use of the arts and education as tools for empowerment and racial justice.
We also invite Sen. Jake Oliveira, who turns out to be a superfan of NPR. He tells us all about the western Massachusetts legislation he’s been working on on Beacon Hill.