Apr. 2, 2024: The power and the Senate

The Power of Truths festival will be at Bombyx for its third annual installment this weekend, Apr. 5-6, and we talk to two educators involved. Michael Lawrence-Riddell, the founder and director of Self-Evident Education, and Clark University professor Ousmane Power-Green tell us about this year's multi-media program that emphasizes the use of the arts and education as tools for empowerment and racial justice.

We also invite Sen. Jake Oliveira, who turns out to be a superfan of NPR. He tells us all about the western Massachusetts legislation he’s been working on on Beacon Hill.