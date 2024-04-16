April 12, 2024: A tale to bridge the valley's gap

We hear about the newest iteration of the theater production, "Across the Ninefold River," with members of the UnNameable Children's Project. Starting in 2021, the project aimed to create a space for younger kids to explore a variety of art forms and find what resonates with them. We hear all about the production that can be seen in the Ashfield Town Common April 19 and 20.

Tomorrow is April 13 but we like to call it “4-1-3 Day,” because we take every opportunity to celebrate the vibrant local community in which we live. The Toy Box in Amherst is pulling out anything they have that was made or created in western Massachusetts including puzzles, games, and books for their second annual 413 party. The shop’s owner, Liz Rosenberg, is here to tell us more about the celebration and teaches us how to play a game over the air as a bonus.

Also happening tomorrow is NEPM’s “Valley Voices: Best of Show” at the Academy of Music, where you can hear twelve of the best storytellers in the area. Here to tell us more about telling stories is last year’s Valley Voices winner Paul McNeil and finalist Jennifer Baker.

Plus, it’s Friday and time for another Wine Thunderdome! We head over to the Leverett Village Co-op and call onto our friend and level 2 sommelier Ken Washburn to bring two natural, or natural-ish, reds to try.