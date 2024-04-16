© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413
The Fabulous 413

April 12, 2024: A tale to bridge the valley's gap

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 16, 2024 at 3:21 PM EDT
Matthew Glassman is holding up a prop for the a live production of "Across the Ninefold River" in Ashfield.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
1 of 4  — PXL_20240410_230047061.RAW-01.COVER.jpg
Matthew Glassman is holding up a prop for the a live production of "Across the Ninefold River" in Ashfield.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Monte and Kaliis are with Valley Voices storytellers Paul McNeil and Jennifer Baker.
Tony Dunne / NEPM
2 of 4  — PXL_20240412_195946097.RAW-01.COVER.jpg
Monte and Kaliis are with Valley Voices storytellers Paul McNeil and Jennifer Baker.
Tony Dunne / NEPM
Liz Rosenberg is the owner of The Toy Box in Amherst.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
3 of 4  — PXL_20240412_190334292.RAW-01.COVER.jpg
Liz Rosenberg is the owner of The Toy Box in Amherst.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The two natural reds that compete for the title for the April 12 Wine Thunderdome.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
4 of 4  — PXL_20240411_143745126.RAW-01.COVER.jpg
The two natural reds that compete for the title for the April 12 Wine Thunderdome.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

We hear about the newest iteration of the theater production, "Across the Ninefold River," with members of the UnNameable Children's Project. Starting in 2021, the project aimed to create a space for younger kids to explore a variety of art forms and find what resonates with them. We hear all about the production that can be seen in the Ashfield Town Common April 19 and 20.

Tomorrow is April 13 but we like to call it “4-1-3 Day,” because we take every opportunity to celebrate the vibrant local community in which we live. The Toy Box in Amherst is pulling out anything they have that was made or created in western Massachusetts including puzzles, games, and books for their second annual 413 party. The shop’s owner, Liz Rosenberg, is here to tell us more about the celebration and teaches us how to play a game over the air as a bonus.

Also happening tomorrow is NEPM’s “Valley Voices: Best of Show” at the Academy of Music, where you can hear twelve of the best storytellers in the area. Here to tell us more about telling stories is last year’s Valley Voices winner Paul McNeil and finalist Jennifer Baker.

Plus, it’s Friday and time for another Wine Thunderdome! We head over to the Leverett Village Co-op and call onto our friend and level 2 sommelier Ken Washburn to bring two natural, or natural-ish, reds to try.

ARTS & CULTURE THEATER WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS WINE & SPIRITS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
