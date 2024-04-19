April 17, 2024: Poetics in protest

This weekend, the Solar Rollers, a dedicated bicycle activist group, will gather for a Solar Roller Earth Day River Ride. We talk to some of the folks from the group to hear more about the history, evolution, and roots of their activism, and how their values apply to local solar farms, battery storage, and hydropower.

It’s still April, and that means it’s still National Poetry Month. We bring in Alex Woolner, a local poet and co-founder of Attack Bear Press, ahead of the Press On: Indie Publishing Fair event happening April 27 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m at Easthampton CitySpace. Woolner tells us about what we can expect at this awesome event and shares some of her work and love of typewriters.