© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

April 17, 2024: Poetics in protest

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 19, 2024 at 5:41 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Flier is for the Press On: Indie Publishing Festival happening April 27, 2024.
1 of 2  — 51f5ac0da177e54a574bf62dc8ef4db479550e4b6b47b073fc397279bca0cf0a-rimg-w960-h540-dc98d262-gmir.jpg
Flier is for the Press On: Indie Publishing Festival happening April 27, 2024.
Neighboring Systems
Event flier is for the Solar Roller Earth Day River Ride happening April 20, 2024.
2 of 2  — solar.png
Event flier is for the Solar Roller Earth Day River Ride happening April 20, 2024.
NAB United

This weekend, the Solar Rollers, a dedicated bicycle activist group, will gather for a Solar Roller Earth Day River Ride. We talk to some of the folks from the group to hear more about the history, evolution, and roots of their activism, and how their values apply to local solar farms, battery storage, and hydropower.

It’s still April, and that means it’s still National Poetry Month. We bring in Alex Woolner, a local poet and co-founder of Attack Bear Press, ahead of the Press On: Indie Publishing Fair event happening April 27 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m at Easthampton CitySpace. Woolner tells us about what we can expect at this awesome event and shares some of her work and love of typewriters.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURECOMMUNITY ACTIONLITERATURE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith