PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

May 22, 2024: Fermenting the change we walk across

By Kaliis Smith,
Monte Belmonte
Published May 23, 2024 at 12:05 PM EDT
Stoneman Brewery is a small-scale brewery and a 2024 Good Food Award recipient located in Colrain, MA.
Stoneman Brewery is a small-scale brewery and a 2024 Good Food Award recipient located in Colrain, MA.
Cenai Collins is a recent American International College graduate and our first intern.
Cenai Collins is a recent American International College graduate and our first intern.
Justin Korby of Stoneman Brewery and Katie Korby of Real Pickles are 2024 Good Food Award recipients.
Justin Korby of Stoneman Brewery and Katie Korby of Real Pickles are 2024 Good Food Award recipients.
Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
Today is our 300th show, go us!

We tell you all about our visit with Justin Korby of Stoneman Brewery and Colrain’s newest Selectboard member, Katie Korby of Real Pickles. They teach us about making good local food on a small scale as both are receiving Good Food Awards!

Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, keeps pedestrians safer when we get down to the origins of “jaywalking” and other traffic terms.

And, we say farewell to our very first intern and recent American International College graduate, Cenai Collins. We reflect on the time he spent with us, including the development of his new project, The Undeniable Podcast.

Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
