May 22, 2024: Fermenting the change we walk across

Today is our 300th show, go us!

We tell you all about our visit with Justin Korby of Stoneman Brewery and Colrain’s newest Selectboard member, Katie Korby of Real Pickles. They teach us about making good local food on a small scale as both are receiving Good Food Awards!

Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, keeps pedestrians safer when we get down to the origins of “jaywalking” and other traffic terms.

And, we say farewell to our very first intern and recent American International College graduate, Cenai Collins. We reflect on the time he spent with us, including the development of his new project, The Undeniable Podcast.