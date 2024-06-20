June 17, 2024: A History of pride novas

This weekend is one of the area’s most treasured events, and as we get ready to broadcast live from the grounds on Friday, we take a trip through the Green River Festival’s past at the Memorial Hall Museum. We meet up with museum curator Ray Radigan and festival founder Jim Olsen to hear about tying all of the eras of the festival together.

We talk to some folx from Fame Lounge to tell us about their block party that fits right into Holyoke’s Pride celebration this weekend. They tell us about what they have planned for the event on June 22 and all the amazing things they get up to all-year-round.

Plus, Mr. Universe, Hampshire professor Salman Hameed, returns from Pakistan on Eid to tell us about the difference between novas and supernovas and what to look for when you gaze up at the night sky.