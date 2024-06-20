© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

June 17, 2024: A History of pride novas

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 20, 2024 at 3:58 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Monte is at Fame Lounge to learn about their 2024 Pride block party event.
1 of 3  — PXL_20240605_213745928.jpg
Monte is at Fame Lounge to learn about their 2024 Pride block party event.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Memorial Hall Museum's Green River Festival exhibit features a wall of festival promotional posters from over the years.
2 of 3  — PXL_20240603_145148045.jpg
Memorial Hall Museum's Green River Festival exhibit features a wall of festival promotional posters from over the years.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Picture taken of Mr. Universe and Professor Salman Hameed during a Kitchen Table Astonomy segment.
3 of 3  — Salman pluto.jpg
Picture taken of Mr. Universe and Professor Salman Hameed during a Kitchen Table Astonomy segment.
Monte Belmonte / NEPM

This weekend is one of the area’s most treasured events, and as we get ready to broadcast live from the grounds on Friday, we take a trip through the Green River Festival’s past at the Memorial Hall Museum. We meet up with museum curator Ray Radigan and festival founder Jim Olsen to hear about tying all of the eras of the festival together.

We talk to some folx from Fame Lounge to tell us about their block party that fits right into Holyoke’s Pride celebration this weekend. They tell us about what they have planned for the event on June 22 and all the amazing things they get up to all-year-round.

Plus, Mr. Universe, Hampshire professor Salman Hameed, returns from Pakistan on Eid to tell us about the difference between novas and supernovas and what to look for when you gaze up at the night sky.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMUSICHISTORYLGBTQIA+
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith