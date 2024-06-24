June 21, 2024: Live from Green River Festival 2024
Twisted Pine performs on the Fabulous 413's live broadcast from the grounds of the Green River Festival.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Patton Magee of The Nude Party performs on the Fabulous 413's live broadcast at the Green River Festival.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
John Sanders of DNP Sounds is the new director of the Green River Festival.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
We’re live from the Green River Festival’s Roundhouse stage!
We're joined by festival’s new director, John Sanders, to hear about how DSP Shows has preserved and expanded one of the area’s most treasured music festivals.
We also hear live music from two acts performing Friday sets at the Festival, the finger-pickin’-flute-tootin’ band, Twisted Pine, and The Nude Party frontman Patton Magee.