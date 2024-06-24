© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

June 21, 2024: Live from Green River Festival 2024

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 24, 2024 at 3:14 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Twisted Pine performs on the Fabulous 413's live broadcast from the grounds of the Green River Festival.
1 of 3  — twisted pine
Twisted Pine performs on the Fabulous 413's live broadcast from the grounds of the Green River Festival.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Patton Magee of The Nude Party performs on the Fabulous 413's live broadcast at the Green River Festival.
2 of 3  — tnp0.jpg
Patton Magee of The Nude Party performs on the Fabulous 413's live broadcast at the Green River Festival.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
John Sanders of DNP Sounds is the new director of the Green River Festival.
3 of 3  — Sanders0.jpg
John Sanders of DNP Sounds is the new director of the Green River Festival.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

We’re live from the Green River Festival’s Roundhouse stage!

We're joined by festival’s new director, John Sanders, to hear about how DSP Shows has preserved and expanded one of the area’s most treasured music festivals.

We also hear live music from two acts performing Friday sets at the Festival, the finger-pickin’-flute-tootin’ band, Twisted Pine, and The Nude Party frontman Patton Magee.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURELive Music FridayMUSIC
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith