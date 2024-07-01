© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413

June 28, 2024: Live from Solid Sound 2024!!!

Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 1, 2024 at 10:50 AM EDT
Monte and Kaliis interview Wilco's Jeff Tweedy for the Fabulous 413 live broadcast from Solid Sound.
Monte and Kaliis interview Wilco's Jeff Tweedy for the Fabulous 413 live broadcast from Solid Sound.
We head to North Adams to speak with the folx behind the biyearly festival at MASS MoCa, Wilco’s Solid Sound! In this eighth iteration, we hear from Wilco founder Jeff Tweedy, his sons Spencer and Sam, Wilco drummer Glenn Kotche and bandmate Darin Gray of Saccato Quartet.

We also chat with podcaster and musician Hrishikesh Hirway of Song Exploder and listen to some melodies from Americana harpist Mikaela Davis, all to get a piece of what brings people back to the Berkshires every 2 years.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
