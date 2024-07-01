June 28, 2024: Live from Solid Sound 2024!!!

We head to North Adams to speak with the folx behind the biyearly festival at MASS MoCa, Wilco’s Solid Sound! In this eighth iteration, we hear from Wilco founder Jeff Tweedy, his sons Spencer and Sam, Wilco drummer Glenn Kotche and bandmate Darin Gray of Saccato Quartet.

We also chat with podcaster and musician Hrishikesh Hirway of Song Exploder and listen to some melodies from Americana harpist Mikaela Davis, all to get a piece of what brings people back to the Berkshires every 2 years.