NEPM Media Lab, Revelry at 33 Hawley

It is no joke that we are building a better future through skill and laughter.

Right here in our own building, the NEPM Media Lab spring cohort has just wrapped up their projects, which spanned from working with reporters at Mass Live to interviewing their peers at schools in the area and more. We talk to NEPM's director of education, Ismary Santiago-Lugo , and Education Program Coordinator Donyel Le’Noir Felton to reveal more about the students of this session. We also speak to cohort members Enrique and Jahlyssa to hear their insights and experiences as their time with us comes to a close.