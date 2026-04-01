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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

NEPM Media Lab, Revelry at 33 Hawley

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 1, 2026 at 5:15 PM EDT
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Media Lab's (Ismary Santiago-Lugo and Donyel Le'Noir Felton join the hosts of the Fab 413 to talk about their spring program.
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Media Lab's Ismary Santiago-Lugo (center left) and Donyel Le'Noir Felton (far right) join the hosts of the Fab 413 to talk about their spring program.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
(from right) Hilary Price, Monte Belmonte, Kelly Sillman, Kelsey Flynn, and Kaliis Smith at the NEPM Studios
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(from right) Hilary Price, Monte Belmonte, Kelly Sillman, Kelsey Flynn, and Kaliis Smith at the NEPM Studios
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
MassLive's Dave Eisenstadter and Nick O'Malley speak to Youth Media Producers during a visit to NEPM Media Lab.
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MassLive's Dave Eisenstadter and Nick O'Malley speak to Youth Media Producers during a visit to NEPM Media Lab.
Ismary Santiago-Lugo / NEPM
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It is no joke that we are building a better future through skill and laughter.

Right here in our own building, the NEPM Media Lab spring cohort has just wrapped up their projects, which spanned from working with reporters at Mass Live to interviewing their peers at schools in the area and more. We talk to NEPM's director of education, Ismary Santiago-Lugo, and Education Program Coordinator Donyel Le’Noir Felton to reveal more about the students of this session. We also speak to cohort members Enrique and Jahlyssa to hear their insights and experiences as their time with us comes to a close.

And laughter is some of the best medicine around, and it’s at the core of an upcoming fundraiser for the Northampton Center for the Arts (NCA). "Revelry at 33" is an incredible affair featuring music, art, auction, tasty delights, and this year, stand up comedy. We talk with the two performers who will take the stage to ensure art is available to everyone, beloved local figure Kelsey Flynn, and "Rhymes with Orange" cartoonist Hilary Price, as well as NCA co-Director Kelly Silliman to discover more about the communal nature of comedy and the importance of having community performance spaces like 33 Hawley.

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The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSCOMMUNITY ACTIONMEDIA LABEDUCATIONTHEATEREVENTS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith