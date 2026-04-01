NEPM Media Lab, Revelry at 33 Hawley
It is no joke that we are building a better future through skill and laughter.
Right here in our own building, the NEPM Media Lab spring cohort has just wrapped up their projects, which spanned from working with reporters at Mass Live to interviewing their peers at schools in the area and more. We talk to NEPM's director of education, Ismary Santiago-Lugo, and Education Program Coordinator Donyel Le’Noir Felton to reveal more about the students of this session. We also speak to cohort members Enrique and Jahlyssa to hear their insights and experiences as their time with us comes to a close.
And laughter is some of the best medicine around, and it’s at the core of an upcoming fundraiser for the Northampton Center for the Arts (NCA). "Revelry at 33" is an incredible affair featuring music, art, auction, tasty delights, and this year, stand up comedy. We talk with the two performers who will take the stage to ensure art is available to everyone, beloved local figure Kelsey Flynn, and "Rhymes with Orange" cartoonist Hilary Price, as well as NCA co-Director Kelly Silliman to discover more about the communal nature of comedy and the importance of having community performance spaces like 33 Hawley.